Fernand Lopez agrees that the training video between Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou showed a confusing picture.

Recently a video emerged of an old training session between Francis Ngannou and Gane during their days at MMA Factory Paris. Ngannou claimed that the clip was tampered with by his former gym. It ensures that the video shows a false image of what really happened.

This brought Fernand Lopez (who was a critical part of Ngannou’s growth as a fighter) to enter the conversation. Lopez maintains that manipulation is a wrong word that Ngannou should not use.

“Nobody used that video to try to make him look good or bad. It doesn’t matter which part you decide to show. If you don’t show the entire training session, (which is an hour of sparring), if you don’t publicize everything that happened in those training sessions, anyone could say, ‘Oh, you put the part where I don’t look good.’ There is no manipulation in the video as Francis said. Tampering means changing the speed of the video, and making it look slow when Ciryl looks fast. Manipulation is making public the part of the video in which you look bad right after you have looked very good ”. “To be honest, I don’t even think the clip did anything good for Ciryl. We can see in the video that a couple of times he was connected by Francis’ uppercut. So, I don’t know what the problem is with this. “

Lopez revealed that the rest of the video would have only made Francis Ngannou look worse. However, he does not attach much importance to that. He prefers to focus on interim champion Gane heading into his unification fight. Where he will face Francis Ngannou in the main event of UFC 270 on January 22.

“I think that video looks exactly like normal training. Ciryl Gane is honest and clearly said in the video: ‘I think I look good because we are going at a slow pace. And when it’s a slow pace without being able to use that much power, I’m a bit of a tactician so I look good. ‘ But at the end of that video, you can ask Francis, he knelt down. He literally sat down and stopped the fight because he took a big knee to the liver that day. “

As has been the case since his sporting relationship with Ngannou ended, the coach did not miss the opportunity to ground Francis.

“I have that video, but I don’t want to post it because I’m not here to try to use it as saying; Do you think that if you show a video of someone hitting another in training, it means they are a winner? No I dont think so. If the MMA Factory community manager had wanted to make him look bad, he would have shown the video where Ciryl Gane is trying to lift him because Ngannou just kneeled in the liver ”.

Post navigation