Sergio Valenzuela Fernanda Castillo and Pantaya sign an important agreement to produce original content.

Pantaya, the premium streaming destination for world-class movies and series in Spanish, announced today that it has signed a multi-year general agreement with Mexican actress Fernanda Castillo. As part of the agreement, Castillo will star in and co-produce original films and series for the company.

Films developed as part of this agreement will be produced in conjunction with Pantelion Films, Pantaya’s partner company. Castillo and Pantelion previously worked together on the film “No manches Frida,” which is one of the highest-grossing Spanish-language comedies, and “Ya verremos,” which is one of Pantaya’s most successful films. Today’s announcement was made by Paul Presburger, CEO of Pantaya and Pantelion.

“One of the most fascinating and exciting things about my work as an actress is that it allows me to cross borders and tell stories that have an impact on the culture and identity of the viewers. I am honored to be able to create content with Pantaya for the US Hispanic community and that this is a bridge that allows us to connect with our roots and reflect who we are, ”said Fernanda Castillo. “I am delighted to be part of their mission to provide Latinos with the premium television content they deserve.”

Added Presburger: “Fernanda is an incredible talent and her films are always a fan favorite among Pantaya subscribers. We are delighted to collaborate with her on these upcoming new projects and to continue to intensively develop our partnerships with talent and content offerings. ”

Pantaya’s collaboration with Castillo is the streaming company’s third deal with diverse talents, as it recently announced partnerships with Maite Perroni and Mauricio Ochmann.

In addition to “No manches Frida y Ya verremos”, Castillo is also known for her performance in film projects such as “Dulce familia”, “Día de Muertos”, “Be careful what you wish for”, “A woman without a filter” and “My little big man ”, which can be seen right now on the Pantaya platform.

Learn more about Pantaya

Pantaya is home to a solid set of content that includes series such as The Game of Keys, Heirs by Accident, Joking in Jokes, Mala yerba and Ana de Ana de la Reguera.

Other films included in the Pantaya catalog are A Rescue of Eggs, And What Is He Like? and Miss Granny.

Currently, Pantaya has six series in production, as well as eight series that will soon be launched in service before the end of the year. In addition, last month, together with Pantelion, the company signed major multi-year direct-to-platform deals with leading production companies El Estudio, The Lift and Traziende Films. Under the terms of the agreement, each company will produce Spanish-language movies for direct release on the platform that will be streamed in the US exclusively on Pantaya.

Additionally, Pantaya recently signed a co-development and production agreement with Elefantec Global to create films, original series, and other entertainment offerings for Hispanic and Latino audiences, as well as an agreement with Fremantle and Fábula to develop a set of eight series. new.

Ranked first in Spanish SVOD services among iOS and Android users, Pantaya is available on all major devices and platforms, including mobile phones, tablets and web browsers, connected devices and smart TVs, as well as wholesale distributors.