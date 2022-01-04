01/04/2022 at 16:05 CET

Fernando Alonso He wants to go for the Formula 1 World Championship next season and recently made his ambition very clear to Alpine: “The time for excuses is over.” Alonso he is ready to drive a fast car and it is only up to Alpine to do so, the rules change and all teams have to have a competitive car if they want to be eligible for the greatest achievements. And it looks like it will.

According to ‘Auto Motor und Sport’, Alpine would have found the formula to match Mercedes and thus recover the 35 hp difference that separate them from Brackley.

A second slower on average in 2021 than their rivals, the Gauls were clear that with the new regulations, the key was to give consistency to the power unit and stabilize the engine to take a big leap.

The fifth position in the Constructors’ World Cup with a power unit from three years ago gave wings to the team of Alonso Y Or with.

Marcin budkowskiAlpine’s technical director was hopeful about the improvements: “That means we have improved in all other disciplines. And that could help us next year.”

The Asturian rider knows about the progress but the effectiveness of the aerodynamic package remains to be seen: “The new engine was absolutely necessary, but something still has to come out of the aerodynamics. Otherwise, we will not be able to get close to those who dominate in the championship . Not all problems have been solved yet, but we are on the right track. With my experience, I have a good vision of where we were doing well and what were our weaknesses. I can help eliminate deficits. No matter how good we are as a team We will need a fast car, but now we are all facing the same question, “added the two-time champion in statements to ‘AMuS’.

Had it found the solution to have equaled Mercedes in terms of power, Alpine could have taken a giant step towards consummating its plan, that of being competitive again in 2022 and fighting for victories and, why not, for the world Cup.