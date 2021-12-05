12/05/2021 at 12:25 CET

Fun and impressive images that have been seen in the day this Saturday at the Jeddah Corniche circuit. Max verstappen I was on my way to completing one of the best qualifying laps, but in the last corner of the last lap, everything fell apart. In the meantime, Fernando Alonso and Daniel Ricciardo, who attended different media, reacted shocked to what they were seeing through the monitors.

Fernando Alonso will start in thirteenth position, so he did not go to Q2 and this allowed him to see live the spectacular qualifying lap he did Max verstappen. And it is that the Dutch pilot got the best time in Q3, Lewis hamilton improved it and, in the fight for replication to the time of English, Verstappen ended up against the wall.

At the exit of the second corner he was very close to hitting the wall but fortunately nothing happened. Something that changed in the final part of the second sector, when Verstappen brushed the wall again leaving Alonso and Ricciardo completely shocked.

The Spanish pilot, while attending to the Dutch media ‘Ziggo Sport’, did not hide and showed himself all the time looking at the television monitor watching what was happening on the Jeddah Corniche circuit layout. Alonso could watch the entire lap until on the last lap, with a slight advantage over the time of Hamilton, the Dutch driver over-braked and ended up crashing into the wall. Something that caused the reactions of Fernando Alonso and Daniel Ricciardo.

Anyone else have the EXACT same reactions as @alo_oficial in the closing moments of qualifying? 👀 🎥 x @ZS_Racing #SaudiArabianGP 🇸🇦 # F1 pic.twitter.com/9W99dKA0bM – Formula 1 (@ F1) December 4, 2021

Surprised at the shocking accident of Max verstappen that left the pole position in the hands of Lewis hamilton, with whom he is fighting the Formula 1 championship. In this way, Verstappen He will start in third place in the absence of knowing the status of his car and if any damage or change would cause a sanction that would leave him further behind on the starting grid.