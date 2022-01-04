01/04/2022 at 21:54 CET

The brazilian Fernando Reges, Brazilian midfielder who has extended his contract with Sevilla for two more years, until June 30, 2024, sees himself in “the best moment” of his career, at 34 years old, and said that, after the Europa League of football won in 2020, he aspires to “win more titles” with the Andalusian club.

Fernando, for whom Sevilla paid a little less than 5 million euros to Galatasaray two summers ago, is a mainstay in containment work in Julen Lopetegui’s team, who has helped complete the second best first round in his history in LaLiga with 41 points and being only 5 -with one game less- behind the leader, Real Madrid.

“I am very happy. I worked hard to get to this moment and I am enjoying a lot with my family because we know how difficult it is to stay here at Sevilla. My priority was always to stay here; I always tried to negotiate the best way to stay and always I thought about being here, “he told the media of the Seville club.

The Goiás player stressed that “each year Sevilla is growing more, the demand is greater and the players have more competition within the squad “, so he is” happy “to be part of this progression and trusts that the team” will always remain among the top four. “

Like his family, delighted with the city and the “good atmosphere” that exists in the dressing room, he believes that Lopetegui is being “the most important coach” of his career and that this, together with “experience, the team that there are and these players “, makes him be” enjoying a lot “and also” very grateful “.

“When I arrived here, at 32 years old, I came from a football that was perhaps not as competitive as LaLiga. I thought I could do it well, but when I go out, I see in the faces of the Sevilla players that they are all happy with my performance in the field; that’s why I’m also very happy, “he stressed.

With seven goals and nine assists in 110 games, in the two and a half seasons he has been a Sevilla playerHe explained that his mission is “to balance the team, steal as many balls as possible and make good passes”, but he also likes to score and remembers his goal in the derby against Betis as special.

Without ruling out that this is his last renewal with Sevilla, Fernando admitted that “it will be complicated”, but assured that he will “work hard” for it and to try to maintain his “level these two years”, and said that it has happened “very good times “and two” spectacular “years in the Nervión neighborhood team.

Still, aim for more achievements. “I think what I need is to win more titles. We are doing well, competing and staying among the top four. We have to win titles and that is what I am looking for every day,” said the veteran Brazilian footballer.

The midfielder has already reached the captaincy against two Sevilla legends such as Jesús Navas and the Croatian Ivan Rakitic, “players with a very beautiful history within the club” and with whom he hopes “to be at the same level in the future, winning titles.”

“I am very happy, in a moment of great joy, personally and professionally. The Sevilla players are sure to be happy with me because every time I enter the field I am representing them and I always think of them to give my best version and try to win titles, because I know that they want to celebrate more titles, “he said.