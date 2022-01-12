Since his debut as the protagonist of soap operas, Fernando Colunga has established himself as one of the favorite gallants on the small screen, where he has shared credits with the most beautiful women in Mexico.

With more than 30 years of artistic career, the actor of Mexican origin has kept a little distance from the productions that made him famous beyond the Mexican borders.

However, since 2020 he has been signed by Telemundo to join their ranks because he had already been presented as the protagonist of the “Malverde” series.

But the high COVID-19 infections that were being registered in Mexico City alarmed the star of “Tomorrow is forever”, so he decided in mutual agreement with the television station to abandon the project.

Despite the fact that the famous narcoseries starred Pedro Fernández, the Mexican heartthrob assured that this was not the end of a relationship, but he was waiting for the idea project.

And everything seems to indicate that the moment has come, so now Colunga and the famous Spanish-speaking network are coming together again to bring a new production to their screens.

Just one year after Fernando Colunga left the ranks of “Malverde,” Telemundo has considered him for a new miniseries that will be released through its streaming platform.

It was through a statement released by the actor, where he announced that his work plans with the chain have finally been finalized and he is ready to return to acting.

“The day and the night … this is how I could define this new adventure. I hope that the public can enjoy this series as much as the whole team behind this project is doing,” Colunga commented through a press release released this Tuesday by the chain.

Telemundo Miniseries

Fernando Colunga has always been known for sharing credits alongside great personalities that have made him shine over the years in the world of acting.

So it’s no surprise that this new 10-episode miniseries project is made up of a top-notch cast.

Lisa Owen (The Lord of the Skies) Manuel Masalva (Narcos: Mexico) Alejandro de Hoyos (Monarch) Samantha Siqueiros (You cannot hide) Roberta Damián (Relatives by force) Antonio de la Vega (Who killed Sara?) Rafael Ferro (The internationals) Delfina Chaves (Days of roosters) Celina Font (Victoria small) Luis Machín (My brother is a clone)

It is a first-rate cast that will soon be released on Telemundo. Photo: Telemundo

The project is under the name of “Historia de un clan” and it is a remake of Argentine origin that has been placed with great popularity among the Spanish-speaking public.

So far it is unknown when it will arrive on the famous Telemundo platform, but the followers of the Mexican hope that it will arrive by the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023.

