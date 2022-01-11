Telemundo Fernando Colunga stars in the new Telemundo miniseries.

Telemundo Streaming Studios announced today the star cast of its next miniseries (title to be confirmed) already in production, an adaptation of the acclaimed Argentine series Clan history which will star the renowned Mexican actor Fernando Colunga (Passion and Power, Because Love Mandates, Dawn).

This 10-episode dramatic miniseries marks Colunga’s return to the small screen alongside a renowned international cast that includes Lisa owen (Relatives to the Force, The Lord of the Skies), Manuel Masalva (Narcos: Mexico, La Guzmán), Alejandro de Hoyos (Monarch, Fall into Temptation), Samantha siqueiros (You Can’t Hide, Lady Steel), Roberta Damien (Relatives to the Force, Like), Antonio de la Vega (Who Killed Sara, Intimate Enemy), Rafael Ferro (The Internationals, Educating Nina), Delfina Chaves (Days of Roosters, Loving After Loving), Celina font (Victoria Small, La Casa del Mar) and Luis Machin (My Brother is a Clone, Catch a Thief).

“Day and night… that’s how I could define this new adventure. I hope that the public can enjoy this series as much as the whole team behind this project is doing ”, he commented. Colunga. “I thank Telemundo and Underground Producciones, as well as all their tireless collaborators, for letting me continue dreaming.”

What story is the new Telemundo series based on?

This new miniseries, based on the original series Clan history and inspired by real events, tells the story of the Greco, a family that, under the guise of being very traditional, hides a very criminal clan.

Achilles Greco (Colunga) is a disciplined and authoritarian man, a retired officer who will do whatever it takes to maintain his family’s status. Is married to Martha (Owen), an ambitious woman, with whom he has four children.

To achieve the power that he and his wife long for, Achilles build a very lucrative business. Their home becomes the base of their operations, and little by little, we discover who these individuals really are – a family organization responsible for kidnapping, torturing and killing wealthy victims, demanding millions in ransom. But when they finally receive the money, instead of freeing their prisoners – influential individuals from their own social circle and friends of their children – they kill them.

