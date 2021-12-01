Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

The Alicante Fernando Jaquero placeholder image (7-0, 3 KO) is one of the fashionable boxers in Spain. After beating David Soria in his most complicated fight to date, Jaquero is full of hope for 2022 in a year that may be his consolidation in the noble zone of Spanish boxing. He has spoken with ESPABOX about his feelings and what could await him in the future.

He tells us how he is, a month after the fight: «It was a very tough fight, it is the one in which I have received the most blows throughout my career. Soria is an aggressive boxer like me, very strong, but I did not take excessive punishment except for a gap in a head butt. Vicente Fernández, my coach, always leaves us a week after fighting, but I was maintaining it on my own and then we went back to the gym. Actually, I only rested one day, Sunday ».

Jaquero even boxed twice in 2020, the year marked by the pandemic, and he has done so four times in 2021: “I am very happy and grateful for the activity they give me, I trust Vicente and Koke (KO Boxing), my promoter, who study each step that follows in my team career”.

He did notice the level jump between his previous rivals, with a discreet record, and a former national champion like David Soria: «They raised it to me in my team, and I didn’t think twice about it. Yes, the change is noticeable, because I put a lot of pressure, you already beat a range of boxers with that, but in this case of Soria, you had to carry something else, apart from the enormous illusion that I had in that confrontation. And it was a pass at the level of sensations, Soria may seem limited in videos for the viewer, but he is very good and knows how to do many things well in the ring. I was positively surprised, he moves his hips well, hits the blows well and hits very hard. However, I felt very strong and physically better, so I think I was taking the rounds and I felt like a winner, although going abroad is always better to clear doubts. »

Finally, we ask Fernando Jaquero for the coming year and his plans: “Although it sounds cliché, I will do what my work team suggests to me, since they know much better than I what may be convenient for me. I would like to be champion of Spain, Europe, the world … but little by little. I will go until they leave me, why am I not going to compete for the national title in 2022? It is something that I think I have in my hand and just to be able to dispute it would be a dream.

The full talk can be seen from minute 47 of the following link.