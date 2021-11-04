11/04/2021 at 20:30 CET

Fernando Llorente felt like a footballer again five months later. The Riojan came in through striker Blanco Leschuk as a trigger for Gaizka Garitano to break the tables on the scoreboard. The change, although Llorente had no chances, had an effect. Etxeita scored the winning goal in extremis against Oviedo in the 94th minute, the Eibar team gave away the three points to their fans and the former Athletic Club striker got very good feelings.

Despite Llorente’s lack of pace due to the long period of inactivity, Eibar’s coach, Gaizka Garitano, He has already advanced his intention to summon the tall forward immediately after his signing. The one from Rincón de Soto had been in free agency since July after not leaving Udinese. Ipurua received the prodigal son of Athletic Bilbao with a loud ovation at 36 years of age.

Although Llorente’s participation was testimonial and had no direct impact on the game, he declared himself satisfied after his debut: “I am very happy for the debut and for having achieved the victory in the end. Things had become very difficult for us with Venancio’s injury, but we gave everything to the end and when we least expected them, the goal came “.

At least, the presence of the striker on the green spurred Eibar to play with more verticality, too conservative until the entrance of the Rioja. A single unchecking of the 1.95-meter-high striker in the area already made it difficult for the rival defense, aware of its power in the air game and Llorente’s ease of finishing balls hanging in the area.

An exciting debut for Fernando Llorente with Eibar

Fernando still has to finish his physical set-up, but his debut left a good example of what he can achieve in the ranks of Eibar. “I felt very good. For five months without competing I had very good feelings. I am very happy to have been able to contribute something to the victory. I am also very grateful to the fans for the ovation they gave me when I entered the game. I hope I can dedicate them to them. some goal and celebrate it with them “, an excited Llorente was sincere.

The Eibar team is now second in LaLiga Smartbank and the signing of Llorente has come like water in May to Ipurua, a luxury shock in the race to return to the First Division. Eibar occupies the second position of Second with 27 points, four points behind the leader, Almería.