11/18/2021 at 12:39 CET

The selector of Portugal, Fernando Santos, has ensured that, in case the Portuguese do not qualify in the March play-offs for the Qatar World Cup 2022, will leave the bench of “las quinas”. The Portuguese team, with Christian on the grass, lost last Sunday to Serbia by 1-2 and was second classified, so she will have to play the play-off next March in which 12 European teams They will be eligible for three places.

Rafa, one of the fittest players of the Benfica, did not jump onto the pitch and Pedro Gonçalves “Pote”, offensive means of the Sporting who is in the sights of big clubs and was the Portuguese top scorer last season, he was not called up. Saints said last night in an interview with the Portuguese television channel TVI: “We are not yet out of the Qatar World Cup and we will be. If we do not reach the World Cup, I leave the selection“he announced, as critical as Christian went with him at the end of the meeting.

EXCLUSIVE IMAGES FROM TNT SPORTS! OR CLIMATE ESQUENTOU! 👀😳 Cristiano falou poucas e boas pro coach Fernando Santos depois do apito final against Sérvia … # EliminatóriasNaTNTSports pic.twitter.com/kZr1M48gFM – TNT Sports Brasil (@TNTSportsBR) November 14, 2021

Fernando Santos, which he won with Portugal the Euro 2016 and the Nations League 2019, insisted that his commitment to Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) happens to be in Taste. He also acknowledged that the Portuguese team did not play well in the last two matches of the qualifying phase, although he was optimistic to achieve presence in the world. On September 24, the technician fulfilled his seventh year in charge of the Portuguese bench.