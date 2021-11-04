

Fernando Torres at a press conference at Atlético de Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Photo: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / . / .

Fernando Torres appeared as proof that that time in which the comparisons between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were among the most common, it seems to be coming to an end, and it is that for the former Spanish player, for approximately three years, Mohamed Salah is the best in the world.

Fernando Torres, who was present at the game that Liverpool beat Atlético de Madrid 2-0 for the UEFA Champions League, was asked if he believed that the Egyptian Mohamed Salah was the best in the world, to which he replied “100%”.

In turn, he made it clear that he was not saying it from what he has seen this season. “Not only this year, in the last two or three seasons it has been incredible”, Torres added.

In that sense, the iconic former soccer player of the Spain team, who led Atlético de Madrid in the Youth League before going to Anfield, He expressed that Salah has been in the top-10 of the best players in the world for the last six years.

“When a player is related to individual awards it is usually because he wins titles with the team as well, but I think he has been one of the best two or three in the world in the last five or six years. Their regularity is spectacular, ”Torres said in statements to Liverpool.

Finally, Torres expressed how happy he is with what the African forward is doing, of whom He recalled that it was not easy when he arrived in England as a Chelsea card.

“He keeps breaking records and scoring goals. We have talked sometime and I am very happy for him, because when he arrived in England it was a bit difficult. He is a great guy and a great player and he is showing it to the world ”, he concluded.

In the current Premier League season, 29-year-old Salah, he accumulates 10 goals and 6 assists in 10 games, while for the Champions League, he has scored 5 goals in 4 games.

