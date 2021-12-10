12/10/2021 at 06:30 CET

Eight decades. It is said soon, but it represents a long period of time and, above all, very vivid. At that age, a person arrives today who, above all, defines himself as a Spaniard on all four sides. Your name, Ferran Martorell Oliveras, is part by right of the history of RCD Espanyol.

Each December 10 It is a special day for him, although last year it was even more so. And all because four days before, on Sunday 6, he lived one of the happiest moments of his life: Espanyol did justice by hanging his photograph in the gallery of club presidents. ‘Forgotten’ when said space was in the disappeared Sarrià, the entity finally recognized its condition as it deserved in the place set up within the RCDE Stadium.

It is true that Ferran Martorell was in office for a short time – he succeeded Antoni Baró-, but it is no less true that those months of 1989 were intense. With Espanyol relegated to the Second Division, he kept his word of call the first democratic elections to the presidency of the club and, in turn, not to appear at them.

17 years of manager

Serving as president was one of his greatest illusions. In fact, He has spent more than a fifth of his life in the Blue and White managers. Seven years on the board of Manuel Meler, seven more as first vice president of Baró, his term as president and, finally, two more years as a member of the board of Daniel Sánchez Llibrand.

Without a doubt, being a manager is something that was in his blood. Note: in the gallery of presidents are listed Genaro de la Riva, Santiago de la Riva and Victoriano de la Riva. All of them, Ferran’s great-uncles. Also his carnal uncle, Victoriano Oliveras de la Riva. And don’t forget your other uncle, Alberto Martorell, who was goalkeeper of the blue and white first team.

First-rate publicist

80 years at full speed and without wasting a second. Perhaps it would be a good slogan in the life of Ferran Martorell. Slogan, yes. A very special word for him, banner of the renowned advertising agency that he founded in 1968, after realizing that his thing was not accounting. The most remembered campaigns of well-known brands, awarded in the most important advertising contests, passed through his company.

His resume is enviable. After studying economics and joining the accounting department of the Nestlé company, he discovered that his vocation was marketing and advertising. President of the advertising union and the Associació Catalana de Publicitat, also was the founder and first Dean of the college of advertising.

His passion for slogans also reached Espanyol. Do not forget that that ‘Jo, quarry’ was one of his creations. It can be said that he made a lot of money with his work, but also that he invested a lot in the club of his loves. Sometimes, earning the odd family row, as happened to many managers. During his time as vice president with Antoni Baró, he was in charge of closing illustrious signings, like that of the Danish John Lauridsen or the goalkeeper Tommy N’Kono.

Fireproof Tertullian

In the world of the media, the figure of Ferran Martorell also emerged, when his activity as a manager ended. He is remembered participating in the social gatherings of programs such as ‘100 x 100 Futbol’, presented by Pere Escobar, or ‘Gol a Gol’, both from Televisió de Catalunya. Always, defending the blue and white colors with great education and wearing his usual black tie. A symbol “in protest against corruption in the world & rdquor ;, as he has explained on more than one occasion.

As it was also a symbol of quarry one of his football ‘works’: the Ferran Martorell Foundation. Hundreds of young soccer players passed through the former Rayo Esplugues dirt field throughout the 18 years of its existence, between 1990 and 2008. Martorell allied with the remembered Agustín Mellado in a project that ended in 2008 due to lack of facilities to continue. Sant Andreu -of which he was also a manager- assumed the management of the teams of a quarry from which footballers came out as Unai Vergara, Luque, Damià, Quique de Lucas or Pol Calvet.

Today, Ferran Martorell is in his early 80s. A very active life, with passions such as advertising, painting and, above all, Espanyol, the club he presided over in 1989. Congratulations, President!