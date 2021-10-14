10/14/2021 at 2:37 PM CEST

The director of the Valencia CF Academy, Sean Bay, highlighted in an interview with LaLiga the ability of the club not only to train players but also to make them debut with the first team and gave as an example the trajectory of Ferran torres, traded to Manchester City in the summer of 2020.

“When you see a young player like Ferran torres makes the leap to Manchester City and also plays with the Spanish team, it is a very good example of the level that young players can reach here, especially those who come from the Valencia CF Academy. It is a great inspiration and a beautiful story for all the young players here, “he said.

Bai He also said that the fact that in addition to the Foios player, youth club players such as Jose Luis Gayà or Carlos Soler is “a great dream & rdquor; for them and for the club “the best reward” they can get.

Regarding the club’s ability to train players and find space for them in the first team, he assured that “the history & rdquor; of the entity “speaks for itself” and LaLiga confirmed that it once again has the youngest squad in the championship.

“Also the fact that we have had one of the youngest teams in LaLiga for many years. Even for our affiliate team, we trust young people and give them opportunities & rdquor ;, he recalled.

“People have seen that there is a clear path from the Academy to the first team, so they have a very obvious interest in joining us. They see us compete, they know that we will trust them and give them opportunities, and that we will grow alongside them until they reach the elite, “he said.

In any case, Bai reiterated that the initial purpose of the club is always to sign “the best talents of the Valencian Community & rdquor; to be “the spine & rdquor; of the project, which gives the club “a very strong identity & rdquor ;.

“Then, as we went along, we found a lot of other players, from outside of Valencia or from outside of Spain, who are quite good and we know that they continue to add value to our core group of players. These are opportunities that are outside of what we have in Valencia, but we bring them to complement the core and backbone of what we have here, “he added.

Bai highlighted in the way of working of the Academy “the long-term commitment & rdquor; and a “more humane & rdquor; than in other training centers.

“Many Academies, when talking about the training of young people, focus a lot on the production of players. There is talk of factories. But in reality, we focus on all these players and each one of them is different & rdquor ;, he stressed Bai, who stressed that the idea is to have “a family identity & rdquor; and “grow together”.

In addition, he highlighted the start-up of a “department of psychoeducation & rdquor; to help them “grow off the pitch”. In that sense, he recalled that the motto of the Academy is “we educate people, we train footballers.”

“Technically you have to be good, but mentally you have to be the best and have a winning mentality. So we have this department, which is dedicated to training a lot to achieve that champion mentality and also to educate people off the field, “he said. Bai, which also praised the projects launched with other schools.

“We don’t just want to license our brand in other parts of the world. We want to have a real football project that helps young talents. We look at what our partners need locally, because we don’t want to just pass our information on to them and let it We want to customize it based on context and environment, and we give them a program based on all these conditions & rdquor ;, he concluded.