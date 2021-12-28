12/28/2021 at 06:30 CET

Had it not been for the serious partial rupture of the Achilles tendon in the right leg that he suffered on November 26, 2019 against Xota at the Palau when he was going through the best moment of his career, a very sure Ferrao would have already surpassed one of the multiple records set by Paulo Roberto, considered one of the best players in the history of the Spanish league.

The myth born in Brazil that made history with the Spanish team After becoming nationalized, winning the gold medal at the 2000 World Cup in Guatemala with Javier Lozano on the bench (current president of the LNFS) and two European titles, he also won the ‘Pichichi’ in the First Division four times.

Paulo Roberto, who came to flirt with Real Murcia and even with Atlético de Madrid football, was the top league director with scandalous figures in the 1992-93 campaign in the late Redislogar Cotransa (44 goals) and, once his successful stage at ElPozo Murcia Costa Cálida began, in the 1996-97 (62 goals), 2000 years -01 (72!) And 2002-03 (64).

Paulo Roberto made history in the league

As well, Ferrao already has three ‘Pichichis’ and is currently fully involved in the fight to continue making history, as he leads the table in the current campaign with 13 ‘targets’, the same as the Slovak Drahovsky (Industries), who scored almost half of them with his spectacular sextet against Fútbol Emotion Zaragoza. And be careful, because the third in contention is also the Blaugrana Adolfo in his best course so far since his signing for Barça.

With the three ‘Pichichis’ that he achieved in the seasons 2016-17 (37 goals), 2017-18 (33) and 2018-19 with 38 (shared with Chino, from Viña Albali Valdepeñas), the crack from Chapecó equaled Dani Salgado, who had achieved it between 2013 and 2015, being the only ones in history with three consecutive ‘Pichichis’.

Ferrao has 13 goals in the current league

Behind, with two trophies as the top filmmakers in the league are Elias (1991-92 and 1995-96 with Caja Segovia), Lenisio (2003-04 and 2004-05 in ElPozo), Betao (2007-08 in Santiago and 2010 -11 at Inter) and the ex-blues Joan Linares (1997-98 and 1999-00 at CLM Talavera) and Wilde (2008-09 and 2009-10 at ElPozo).

At the best level since an injury that kept him for almost a year KO and from which he returned making a huge effort to help win the third Champions League at the Palau in October 2010, Ferrao only thinks of continuing to win titles with Barça and, incidentally … of catching up with Paulo Roberto.