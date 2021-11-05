11/05/2021

On at 19:23 CET

Ferrari hit ‘bottom’ in 2020. Sebastian Vettel’s last season was a disaster and Charles Leclerc, Despite adding two podiums, he also failed to avoid the ‘disaster’ of those from Maranello, who finished sixth in the team classification. Compared to last year’s results, the Scudería is the team that has progressed the most. At this point, with 17 Grand Prix disputed and 5 ahead, Ferrari has accumulated 250.5 points, 119.5 more than in all of last year.

Ferrari finished in sixth place on the 2020 World Cup, the Italian team managed to add 131 points in the 17 Grands Prix that were held. This year, lto Scudería is contesting third place in the World Cup with Mclaren, and already surpassed the amount of points that he added last season.

In his farewell in red, Vettel only counted 33 points compared to 98 of Leclerc. This season, the Monegasque already has 128 and no less important is being the contribution of Carlos Sainz, with 122.5 points and three podiums (Monaco, Hungary and Russia), which show that the commitment to the youth, experience and talent of the Madrilenian was a success on the part of Ferrari.

Closer

The notable improvement experienced by those from Maranello is largely due to their tandem of drivers, but also to the fact that the technicians have put the ‘batteries’ and the changes made to the SF21 this season have worked, surpassing even the most optimistic forecasts . To the point that the boss of Ferrari, Mattia binotto openly acknowledges that “we are no longer so far from the Mercedes engine, the differences are no longer dramatic & rdquor ;.

Leclerc successfully debuted a new hybrid engine at the Russian Grand Prix and Sainz received it at the next grand prix in Turkey. Since then and in terms of performance, the Prancing Horse team has taken a step forward that has allowed it to get closer to McLaren (with a Mercedes engine) in the fight for third place in the team championship, which after the race in Austin was has tightened to the maximum. Ferrari has only 3.5 points the ‘bronze’ of the World Cup.

The ballast of the ‘pit-stop’

Not everything is perfect in the Maranello box. In the last two races Carlos Sainz was penalized for two slow pit stops that ruined his podium chances after a great comeback. In total, the situation has been repeated four times in the case of the Madrid rider, who despite everything remains only 5.5 of his partner Leclerc, with three years of experience at Ferrari. “What will go through your head this Sunday when you listen to the ‘box this lap’? Charlie in Mexico. “Nothing, I have absolute confidence in all the mechanics and believe me that it affects them the same or more than me. We must not give too much importance to the matter, we must have confidence. We must make sure that we are the best in each area, no only in engine, aerodynamics and strategy, also in ‘pit-stop’. We are working on that “, Carlos replied with his usual diplomacy. An attitude that has earned him the respect of his bosses at Ferrari and the esteem of the ‘tifosi’.

The Madrilenian, seventh in the drivers’ standings, considers that he is on the right track. That his signing for Ferrari is the biggest step in his sports career and that what he has experienced so far at the Scudería convinces him that his dream of fighting for titles and victories can come true. “It has been a very hard first year, I have spent many hours in the simulator and in the factory. The process of adapting to the team requires great intensity and in this sense, the break that I have taken between the US and Mexican Grand Prix has been good for me. Now comes a pretty extreme triplet, three busy weekends and you have to be prepared & rdquor ;.

Sainz, who last year had an incredible season with McLaren, along with Lando Norris, he wants to show his best version in the five remaining races. And if that helps Ferrari to catch Woking’s in the rankings, the reward will be huge.