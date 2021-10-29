10/29/2021 at 4:58 PM CEST

Charles Leclerc he was the first Ferrari driver to test the new engine, during the Russian GP in Sochi. Carlos Sainz premiered it in Turkey. From these two races, the performance of the Scudería has been surprising, as its cars have been much more competitive on the track. In the last United States Grand Prix they fell just 3.5 points behind McLaren in the fight that both maintain for third place in the team classification. Charles Leclerc finished fourth and Carlos Sainz, seventh.

“Extra power is always available on the straight, so you benefit from it at the beginning of the straight and also at the end. The way we can quantify it is if we look at this weekend in Austin where we raced with maximum downforce, but somehow we were almost matching the speed of the others. “, highlights the director of Ferrari, Mattia Binotto

The Italian highlights these results, especially compared to those of the disastrous 2020, with Leclerc and Vettel, in which the Scudería finished sixth by teams, with 131 points. This season those from Maranello have already added 250.5 points. “If you take into account the situation last year, we have certainly taken a big step forward. TWe still know that there is a difference compared to the best engine (Mercedes), but we believe that this difference is no longer so dramatic, “says Binotto.

“I think on paper obviously Austin was not a circuit that suited our car. So I am happy with the progress I have seen in recent races. We certainly noticed the help of the power unit both in qualifying and in the race. and that gives me some confidence for the next ones “, closes the head of the Ferrari team.