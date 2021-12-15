12/15/2021 at 2:12 PM CET

Carlos Sainz has passed his first season at Ferrari with a high note, after joining the team as a replacement for Sebastian Vettel. His individual record could not be more positive, with four podiums (2nd in Monaco and 3rd in Russia, Hungary and Abu Dhabi) compared to the only one achieved by Leclerc (2nd in Great Britain). Results that have also contributed decisively to the Scudería’s third place in the team championship, improving no less than three positions in the disastrous 2020, which those of Maranello ended up sunk in sixth place.

Carlos has said goodbye to the most exciting and demanding season in recent years in fifth position in the general classification of the World CupIn other words, he was the ‘best of the rest’, after the four drivers of the two ‘big’ Red Bull and Mercedes. Leclerc, with three years of experience at Ferrari, finished seventh.

In short, Sainz has earned the renewal and if the negotiations with the Scudería come to fruition, he could soon sign an extension of his contract for another two seasons, until 2024, which would equal him with Leclerc in terms of permanence in the team and quite possibly it would bring its file closer to that of the Monegasque.

At the moment, the boss of Ferrari Mattia binotto has admitted that they plan to sit down and talk with Sainz during the holidays: ““When we signed the agreement with Carlos a year ago (until 2022), We agreed that the winter break would be the best time to sit down and analyze the season thoroughly. And that’s what we’re going to do. We will jointly review everything we have experienced throughout the year and we will talk with him about how our common future will continue to be“He has revealed to the Italian press that he follows the tests in Abu Dhabi.

Signing 2021 off in style. A great way to send us into the winter 🙌 # essereFerrari 🔴 #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/BSHauLCHnV – Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) December 13, 2021

“When we signed Carlos, we wanted two good drivers in the race who would score points consistently. It has been the case this season. I think we have the best couple,” he says Binotto.