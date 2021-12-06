12/06/2021 at 15:44 CET

.

The president of the Italian football club Sampdoria, Massimo ferreroHe communicated his “willingness to resign immediately” from his post to prevent his team from being “gratuitously harmed” after he was arrested on Monday for corporate crimes and bankruptcy.

Ferrero, 70 years old and owner of Sampdoria since 2014, decided to resign “to protect in the best way the interests of the other activities in which he works and, in particular, to isolate all kinds of speculation about a possible link” with the club. read in a statement published by the Genoese entity.

The businessman, arrested in the Italian morning in Milan and transferred to the San Vittore prison, expressed his willingness to be at the “immediate and complete disposal” of the investigators, who will be contacted by his lawyers, Luca Ponti and Giuseppina Have.

“With much surprise we learned of the action of a precautionary measure of detention against Massimo ferrero, ordered by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Paola (Calabria, south) for issues related to events of many years ago and for which the need for precautionary measures is not clear due to the evident absence of news “, reads the statement from Sampdoria.

“It should be noted that these issues, in any case, are not linked to the management and presidency of Sampdoria, but to Roman activities of Ferrero related to the world of cinema, “he adds.

Ferrero he has been arrested for corporate crimes and bankruptcy, in an investigation involving five other people.

The Sampdoria leader, transferred to a Milanese prison, was arrested by members of the Guardia de Finanza (financial police) by order of the Paola Prosecutor’s Office, which is in charge of the investigation.

Five other people are involved in the investigation, including his daughter, Vanessa ferrero, and his son-in-law, for whom house arrests have been ordered for the time being.