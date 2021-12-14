12/14/2021 at 06:44 CET

The president of Ferrovial, Rafael del Pino, was chosen today as “businessman of the year” by the Spain-United States Chamber of Commerce, in the annual gala that this institution celebrates every December in New York.

To the gala, held in a exclusive New York club in the presence of about 300 people, attended by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, favorite to be reelected next year to her position, and they sent two recorded speeches the economic vice president of the Spanish government, Nadia Calviño, and the minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, Raquel Sánchez.

While Hochul underscored the opportunities New York offers for foreign investment, Calviño and Sánchez praised the level of Spanish companies in their internationalization process and the quality of those that have been installed in the United States.

Ferrovial, awarded tonight, has 6,000 employees in the United States and makes 33% of its global sales in this country; In its fifteen years of presence in the country, it has invested close to 20,000 million dollars in infrastructure projects.

Ferrovial’s activity is visible especially on the road network: it has built the I66 in the state of Virginia, the I77 in North Carolina or the Managed Lanes in Texas, among others, but it is also present in the public works and airports.

The company operates in the United States through subsidiaries or associates such as Cintra, Ferrovial Construcción, Webber and Ferrovial Airports, with which it operates in projects for about 11,000 million dollars in managed investment.

The award from the chamber of commerce was awarded to Rafael del Pino “for his long professional career, his strong commitment to the US market, his contribution to a more internationalized company and his contribution to the consolidation of his company as one of the most important infrastructure companies in the world “.