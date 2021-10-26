Updated Tuesday, October 26, 2021 – 13:36

Cintra, a Ferrovial subsidiary, has submitted an offer for 24.9% of IRB Infrastructure Developers, one of the largest concessionaires in India.

Rafael del Pino, President of Ferrovial

Cintra, Ferrovial’s toll road subsidiary, has submitted an offer for the acquisition of a stake of up to 24.9% in the Indian company IRB Infrastructure Developers, which would represent an investment of around 364 million euros. The operation will be carried out through a preferred capital increase. IRB is one of the industry leaders in the Indian market, managing 23 projects and around 2,000 kilometers of motorways.

Should the operation be completed, Cintra would be a relevant minority shareholder, with presence on the company’s board of directors. In addition, Cintra will support the company in its development and transfer its extensive international experience in highway management and analysis of new investments. The closing of the operation is subject to Cintra, IRB Infrastructure Developers and Virendra D. Mhaiskar (his family and his holding company), the majority shareholder, reaching a definitive agreement on the transaction. The final closure of the operation is estimated for the first quarter of 2022.

In the event the transaction is completed, a maximum stake of 24.9% not grant Cintra control rights over IRB. Virendra D. Mhaiskar (his family and his holding company) will continue to be the majority shareholder and continue to manage the company.

“This investment in IRB Infrastructure Developers will represent for Cintra the entry into the Indian Infrastructure market, one of the countries that will star in the growth of the next decade. IRB has high-quality assets and capabilities to capture this anticipated growth. Cintra will work, together with the company, so that IRB improves its competitive position, “said Andrs Sacristn, CEO of Cintra.

Infrastructure development plans have been multiplying in recent years, with a growing presence of the public-private collaboration model. For the period 2022-2025 an investment in highways is expected to exceed 240,000 million euros; as well as privatizations for more than 18,000 million euros, which have attracted the attention of a multitude of international financial and industrial investors.

Cintra, Ferrovial’s toll road subsidiary, is one of the main promoters and operators of transport infrastructure concessions in the world. It has 23 concessions in eight countries, managing 1,475 kilometers.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more