The company chaired by Rafael del Pino is making progress in the divestment process of Ferrovial Servicios to focus on infrastructure management.

Ferrovial has sold its infrastructure conservation and maintenance area to Portobello for an approximate figure of 236 million euros, which means completing the process of selling your Services business in Spain.

In a communication to the market, Ferrovial explains that the value of the company sold amounts to Approximately 186 million euros, including equity and debt, an amount to which is added another 50 million euros that the company will receive for other variable items.

The sum of both concepts amounts to 236 million euros, although it is an estimated figure, still subject to precision. If certain requirements are met after the closing of the transaction, the contract provides for the delivery of these 50 million euros.

This Ferrovial business leg offers maintenance and upkeep of transport infrastructures, healthcare and social services, ‘facility management’ and industrial services. The operation, in addition to Spain, includes some contracts in Portugal.

The company chaired by Rafael del Pino already disposed of its Environment business in Spain and Portugal in the summer, sold to PreZero International – a Schwarz Group company – an operation that brought it capital gains of 317 million euros.

The agreement provides for Ferrovial to acquire the 24.99% of the capital of the buyer company for about 20 million euros,

The Infrastructure area of ​​Ferrovial Servicios reported annual sales of 822 million euros in 2020, a gross operating profit of 29 million euros and its portfolio reached 1,565 million euros as of September 2021.

The sale of the Infrastructure Services business in Spain represents a new progress in the divestment process of Ferrovial Servicios, after the sale of the Environment business in Spain and Portugal and Broadspectrum, with operations in Australia and New Zealand, and the urban cleaning contracts in the United Kingdom.

The divestment in the rest of Ferrovial Servicios’ businesses continues its course in the United Kingdom, Chile and the United States, the main markets where the company still has activities in this business.

On the other hand, ehe board of directors of Ferrovial has appointed Gonzalo Nieto, until now director of the International and Transformation divisions, new CEO of the Energy Infrastructures and Mobility area.

Nieto, who replaces Fidel Lpez Soria after the sale of the Environment business in Spain and Portugal, will also assume the Services division until completing the divestment of this segment, recently sold to Portobello Capital for more than 230 million euros.

