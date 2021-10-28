In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Amazon Echo Dot smart speakers are on sale at Amazon with surprises and up to 20% off some options.

Amazon speakers are the most used in the world of the “internet of things” thanks to its assistant Alexa and all the help it can offer you, not only to put news or music, but also with practical information for day to day.

Now Amazon has downgraded some of its most popular Echo speaker models. We talk about 3rd Gen Amazon Echo Dot, the flat version and perhaps the most popular and cheapest. Now it can be bought for 40.99 euros.

This smart speaker with Alexa features a 76mm neodymium woofer and 20mm tweeter, plus a headphone jack.

But it is not the only one on offer. The most modern version, 4th Gen Amazon Echo DotWith a spherical design, better sound quality and microphones to listen to you better, it has dropped in price to 50.99 euros.

But without a doubt the best offer you can find is the combination of a 4th Gen Amazon Echo Dot and a Philips Smart Bulb for 79.99 euros.

It is a perfect combination to start assembling your Smart Home. Philips bulb is E27 and white light, fully compatible with Alexa that you can control with voice commands to Alexa.

These are some Alexa-compatible products that we can buy with Amazon, the first step in creating a smart home with light bulbs, sockets and thermostats, among other things, that are controlled by voice and mobile.

Without a doubt, the best combination is to have several Echos around the house so that they can hear you better, but also because you can put music or news in all the rooms where you have one of these speakers.

These Amazon deals are perfect if you didn’t have one of these speakers, or want to add one more.

The best alternative to the Echo Dot are the smart speaker 2nd generation Google Nest Mini that you can buy at MediaMarkt for 59.99 euros.

If you prefer Apple products, the speaker HomePod mini It is on sale for 89 euros in the same store.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.