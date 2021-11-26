11/26/2021 at 4:48 PM CET

Sport.es

The snowfalls and low temperatures of these days, as well as the intense work of the slopes preparation teams, will allow us to have four of the six FGC Turisme stations open This weekend and it is expected to put into operation more slopes and lifts facing the Purísima bridge.

Port Ainé will be the first tourist facility of FGC Turisme that will start the season. Thanks to the snowfall registered on Wednesday and the snow already produced in recent weeks, the Pallars resort opened today the “Debutants” areas, 5 ski slopes and 70% of the lifts. Port Ainé will open with an open day to welcome the winter season, and therefore will allow visitors to enjoy the station for free from the snowpark area to the hotel. However, visitors can benefit from catering and equipment rental services.

Tomorrow Saturday 27 it will be the turn of La Molina, Vallter and Boí Taüll. La Molina with a forecast of snow thicknesses of up to 40 cm, will have the Debutantes, Torrent and Central areas open. The station will offer to start the winter season with almost half of the lifts open and almost 30 km of ski area, which will allow access to the average levels of the station. In addition, the Adapted Sports Center (CEA), the rental of equipment and the ski schools will begin the course, among other services. The station focuses efforts to open up to the maximum face to the Purísima bridge.

Vallter will be the season with the best forecasts, up to 60 cm thick snow at the highest heights. Thanks to the last snowfalls and the accumulation of snow, it is the most favored facility to start the winter season 2021-2022 this Saturday the 26th. will go live with almost all facilities open; with more than 70% of the slopes and lifts in operation and the restaurant services, equipment rental and the Recreational Park active. On the occasion of the launch of a new management system for the capacity of accesses and parking areas in Vallter, visitors are recommended to buy the ski pass in advance on the station’s website to ensure that they have a parking plate.

Boí Taüll, the station with the highest skiable levels in the Pyrenees, has everything ready to start a new winter season this Saturday, November 27. It will do so with 30 cm of snow thickness, about ten skiable kilometers and with 30% of the operative lifts. In line with the state of opening of facilities and services, a reduced rate will apply to the price of the ski passes. It is planned that the Alta Ribagorça equipment will start up catering services, equipment rental and ski schools.

Vall de Núria plans to open its ski area on December 4. Until then, the Rack Railway will also continue to operate this last weekend in November. Taking advantage of the snowfall of these days, the station invites everyone to see the snow of Vall de Núria, enjoy the winter landscape, step on the snow and live a high mountain experience at the gates of the Cabeceras del Ter Natural Park and Freser.

Progressive opening of the domains and on the lookout for new snowfalls

All FGC Turisme mountain stations work to offer the maximum of facilities and operational services for the Puente de la Purísima. In line with this, the Espot Pallaresa station, less favored until now by snowfalls, plans to kick off the winter season for the first weekend of December, with an eye on the expected abundant snowfall for next weekend on the north-western Pyrenean slope, and the forecast of a drop in temperatures that will allow the snow production system to be reactivated.