The six FGC hill stations they welcome Christmas with good forecasts. Farm personnel work to ensure that La Molina, Vall de Núria, Vallter, Espot, Port Ainé Y Boí Taüll They can offer the maximum of operational facilities and services during the Christmas holidays after the start of the season with a large influx of public.

The seasons, one by oneWhite Christmas in the two stations of Pallars Sobirà. People who visit Espot you will enjoy a unique landscape with powder snow thicknesses up to 120 cm, they will be able to ski or surf more than 90% of the slopes and station itineraries.

A Christmas picture that will be repeated in Port Ainé, where users can glide through more than 20 kilometers of paths, with most of the slopes open and with the anticipation of keeping thicknesses up to 100 cm of powder snow. In both facilities, the mechanical installations will be up and running at 100%. A situation that can be improved with the meteorological forecasts of new snowfall from December 22.

Both stations have it everything ready for families to take advantage of the high mountains with events do shit uncle on December 24 in Port Ainé or the traditional arrival of the Magi on January 5 with a popular torch descent and chocolate at both stations.

La Molina face the holidays with 57 kilometers of open slopes and good thicknesses of snow that go up to 80 cm of powder snow. During the Christmas holidays, visitors can practice skiing or snowboarding in all sectors of the resort and also carry out all kinds of complementary activities to winter sports, such as snowshoeing, discovering the wildlife interpretation circuit , tubing descents, mountain skiing, high altitude dinners with ratrac excursion to Costa Rasa, with prior reservation and also, from December 28 also in Niu de l’Àliga going up with the Cadí -Moixeró Cable Car, which starts a night service during school holidays and thereafter on weekends.

One more winter La Molina is committed to a Christmas with a multitude of activities scheduled among which the visit of Santa Claus on December 25, to inaugurate the year 71 Infant Descent on January 1, the oldest popular race in Europe, the second edition of the Family Day race on the 2nd or the long-awaited arrival of the Magi with a descent of torches on January 5.

Station Vall de Núria will welcome visitors who come during the Christmas holidays with more than half of the operational ski area and thicknesses of up to 80 cm of powder snow. The offer of activities will be complemented by three snowshoe circuits and two operational mountain ski circuits, the exhibitions “Memories of Snow & rdquor ;,” 90 years of Núria’s Rack Railway & rdquor; Y “Interpretation Center of Vall de Núria & rdquor;, the Cau de la Marmota and the Playful Park. In relation to the services at the station, all the restoration points, the shop and the accommodation (Hotel, Apartments and Hostel) will be operational. As for the lifts, they will all be in operation, including the Coma del Clot Cable Car. On the 25th it will open from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (the rest of the days it will be from 9:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.) and the Rack Railway will run at regular hours.

Vall de Núria will organize many activities for the whole family these holidays, such as Christmas Eve (making tió shit, Christmas dinner and Christmas carols in the Sanctuary church) on January 24, the Verbena of Cap d ” Year on December 31 or Twelfth Night, where the Three Wise Men from the East will arrive with a show of light, music and fire on January 5. In addition, there will be complementary activities during some afternoons such as the night racket excursion on the 29th complemented with dinner.

As to Vallter, the Ripollesa resort plans to open 100% of the ski area during the Christmas holidays with thick powder snow of up to one meter. The most Mediterranean station will also have restoration and equipment rental services operational and other alternative activities to skiing such as circuits for practicing snowshoeing and mountain skiing, the Play Park, the toboggan run and the L’Esquirol Mini club.

Vallter has prepared a series of activities to spend the holidays in the best way like make Tió shit on December 23, live music by the duo Aquel Par December 30 or the farewell party of the year ‘Adéu 2021’ with music, gifts and a simulation of the chimes on December 31.

The highest station in the Pyrenees, Boí Taüll, is scheduled to operate these festivals with an important part of its open domain with slopes for skiers and surfers of all levels. The beginners’ areas, the Snow Garden, the mountain ski routes as well as other special areas such as the Snowpark will also be open. All catering services will be operational and food orders can be placed through the station’s app with the Click & Go service.

Boí Taüll is presented as a very good option to spend the Christmas, New Year’s and Three Kings holidays. thanks to the great tourist offer of the territory such as gastronomy, Romanesque heritage, the Aigüestortes National Park and Estany de Sant Maurici, which constitutes the most genuine representation of the high mountains or the typical villages of a Christmas postcard.

Boí Taüll proposes unmissable activities to visitors of these festivals, among which the visit of Santa Claus on December 24, the Snowman contest on December 28, the Farewell party of 2021 on December 31, with a day of skiing and music, the Bajada de Torchas at night at the beginning of the year or the Visit of the Royal Pages and the arrival of the Magi from the East on January 5.

Online purchase and recharge of ski passes and tickets to avoid queues on busy days. The Check In system and the Pirineo 365 Card will be key these holidays

On days of high crowds, the aParticipation of the purchase of ski passes or tickets to access the stations, in the Rack Railway of Núria or in the Cadí Moixeró Cable Car it acquires greater importance.

FGC Turisme encourages visitors to buy or recharge their ski days or trips in tourist transport in advance these days to avoid annoying queues at the access points to the station and guarantee available seat in the circulations of preference in the case, for example , from the Rack Railway of Núria

In the case of the Vallter station, let us remember that access to the parking platforms in the Pla de Morens 2150 service area is reserved for people who have a valid day pass on the day of their visit