These are the six versions that are for sale of the Fiat 500, and the price of each of them. Some finishes that can also be chosen in Cabrio bodywork.

The Fiat 500, the utility vehicle of the Italian brand, well known for its design, its versions and its past, occupies the ranking of best-selling models in Spain in September. The model has sold 2,177 units, 155.22% more, to be placed above hard bones such as the Seat Arona or the Peugeot 2008.

And part of this success is due to its versions. Which are the six versions that are for sale in the Fiat 500?

The Fiat 500 has different bodies and power, finding the new 100% electric Fiat 500 in the range in addition to the hybrid, which we are going to talk about. This latest Fiat 500, which coexists with the zero-emission variant, has six very interesting versions that combine a low price content with a very complete equipment list.

By the way, these finishes are also available on its 500C body.

Fiat 500 Cult – 10,173 euros

All the versions that you will see below are associated with a promotion, the finish being Fiat 500 Cult the cheapest of all. As outstanding elements it has manual air conditioning, AM / FM radio with USB and DAB, speed limiter and slope assistant.

In addition, it has specific blue fabric seats with the Fiat monogram, a new dashboard in matt techno blue and a techno-leather steering wheel with integrated controls.

Fiat 500 Connect – 12,607 euros

For about 12,600 euros you have available a Fiat 500 Connect with, among others, 7-inch touchscreen, Apple Carplay & Android Auto, cruise control and front fog lights.

The brand also ensures that it has specific interiors with “striking” seats and a matte silver dashboard, a version that stands out for its connectivity.

Fiat 500 Dolcevita – 13,181 euros

Something more expensive is the Fiat 500 Dolcevita, a version that mounts 15-inch alloy wheels, a fixed sunroof with a curtain and a multifunction steering wheel.

It also has specific seats in Matelassé fabric in white sand with techno-leather details, a panoramic sunroof and chrome details with the Dolcevita logo.

Fiat 500 Hey Google – 12,740 euros

More affordable than the Dolcevita and somewhat more expensive than the Connect version is the Fiat 500 Hey Google.

This trim features the “Hey Google” logo on the wheel arches and custom B-pillar, Hey Google welcome pack with Google Nest Hub, 15-inch alloy wheels, and 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Fiat 500 Sport – 14,042 euros

The Fiat 500 Sport, one of the most focused on extracting the sportiness of the utility vehicle, it mounts automatic climate control, 16-inch diamond alloy wheels, a Sport exterior package and a 7-inch TFT screen dashboard.

Its interior is less striking, although it takes more care of the dynamic character of the Italian model.

Fiat 500 (Red) – 14,001 euros

At a similar price the Fiat 500 (Red), a car that has 15-inch alloy wheels, a fixed sunroof with a curtain, a multifunction steering wheel and a Red Edition kit. This car also stands out for its new seats upholstered in fabric with Fiat monogram in Seaqual Yarn with specific logo.

All the prices that we have exposed have a special discount if you finance with FCA Spain. Most are available until the end of the year, although some versions will close their promotion on October 8. The minimum capital financed must be about 9,800 euros.

This article was published in Top Gear by Enrique León.

