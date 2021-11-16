One week after losing their children, Paola Poulain and Sergio Castrejón They broke the silence and talked about everything that happened on the day it all started.

Yuya’s brother confirmed that his twins, who were barely seven months pregnant, they passed away after an emergency cesarean section, due to sepsis that she suffered during her pregnancy.

The couple did a live on YouTube where they narrated in detail how the health problem began and all their days of pain, while both the influencer and their children were torn between life and death.

“I remember that we were on a trip and one day I said ‘I feel a little bad, but a little, I just need a pill and it goes away,'” said Paola, adding that she actually took something and was able to relieve herself during the trip. .

However, when they returned he had general discomforts again and he went to an expert who gave him a treatment, but this did not give him the expected results.

I had treatment for about three weeks and it didn’t work for me, until one day I started to feel very bad, there came a time when I couldn’t breathe. I had a fever, I had a kidney infection, I had water in my lungs, I already had a generalized infection called sepsis and at the hospital they told me that I no longer had fluid in the placenta, Yuya’s sister-in-law declared.

The most difficult moment that Paola Poulain faced

‘Fichis’, as Yuya’s brother is known, declared that once they gave her the diagnosis at the Spanish Hospital, they had to do accounts and they noticed that they could not cover the expenses that would imply attending her there, they had to go find other hospitals.

His first option was a perinatology hospital, where they were denied care, and that was when they had to go to the Women’s Hospital, where they managed to admit his wife. Once there, Poulain narrated that when they put her in the surgery room they warned her about the risk that she and her babies had of dying.

I went into the operating room and they told me the worst. (…) I was on the stretcher, I was already having surgery, and the doctor told me ‘You are very serious, you have an infection all over your body, we are hoping that your babies are not infected, please. Your kidneys and uterus are super infected, you are very anemic, we are going to transfuse you. There is a high probability that you will lose your uterus, and if you lose it, there is a high probability that you will die from being bled, ‘he confessed.

Paola added that once in the operating room they had to perform two surgeries to save his life, and then they transferred her to a recovery room, where she experienced severe pain due to the consequences of these.

Sergio Castrejón’s wife managed to recover after a week in the hospital, but unfortunately their babies died while they were in the Intensive Care Unit.

