With the vaccination underway, the box office returns and attendees feel increasingly confident to return to the movies. Not surprisingly, the 2021 Morelia International Film Festival (FICM) has had a rich program with some of the most anticipated titles of the second half of the year. Among the many surprises is Ghostbusters: Afterlife, a sequel to the classic franchise, which will be the closing feature.

During their press conference this morning, the organizers of FICM 2021 revealed that Ghostbusters: The Legacy it will be the closing function of this year’s edition. Not only that: the director Jason Reitman, twice nominated for an Oscar, will be one of the many guests of honor of this edition and will be present in Morelia for the national premiere of his new film. It was also revealed that the commercial release date will be Day of the Dead for this title.

In case you haven’t heard of her, the film is a direct sequel to Ghostbusters II – 51% and follows the grandchildren of one of the protagonists, who discover their grandfather’s legacy and must prevent a series of specters from causing chaos in your city. The film stars Mckenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard, actors from the two original films are known to have appearances in them.

As tradition dictates, the closing performance will be held at the Mariano Matamoros Theater in the capital of Michoacán. On the other hand, the film that will open the event on October 27 will be Annette – 85% by Leos Carax, a musical starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard. These are just two gala titles of all the surprises that this edition of the festival has in store.

In case those two films do not seem attractive enough, The Power of the Dog – 100%, by Jane Campion, will also have its premiere in Mexico there in Morelia. The same will happen with Paolo Sorrentino’s new, The Hand Of God – 80%. Likewise, will the long-awaited Titane – 95%, by Julia Ducournau, which is the most recent winner of the Palme d’Or at Cannes. Likewise, they will be able to enjoy The French Chronicle – 75% by Wes Anderson.

It is expected that all these titles will have exclusively face-to-face functions. However, as happened last year, the official selection of FICM 2021 will also feature streaming titles through platforms such as Cinépolis Klic and FilminLatino. So even if you can’t go to Morelia, keep an eye on the programming that you can access online to spend a week full of movies.

FICM 2021 begins on October 27 and ends on November 1. Ghostbusters: The Legacy It received very good reactions from the few attendees who saw it during a surprise performance at CinemaCon 2021 last August. It will be until that first week of the penultimate month of the year that the public will be able to enjoy it in theaters, that is if Sony does not decide to postpone a little more so as not to bump into Eternals, from Marvel, another expected premiere that will arrive a week later.

