

Firefighters speculate that the flames were generated on the first floor of the house.

A house fire in Cranford, New Jersey claimed the life of one person and injured anotherlocal authorities reported on Tuesday.

As a result of the flames, a woman died and two other people who were in the house had to be rescued by firefighters after the fire was reported in the morning in a 2 1/2 story structure.

Members of the Cranford Fire Department reported that when they arrived at the home, found dense levels of flames, NBC New York reported.

“When we arrived at the scene, the neighbors were outside, actively trying to rescue the occupants, and we immediately entered an offensive rescue operation at that time to save the victimsFire Lt. Matthew Lubin said.

Nearby residents found themselves shocked by the ravages of the fire and attempted to rescue their neighbors before firefighters arrived to put out the flames.

Dan Rogers, one of the neighbors next to the burning house, told CBS New York: “’There is a fire!’ I said, I called 911 and then I ran out the door. “

“I heard voices at the second floor window, I asked them if they could come out. They said they didn’t think they could get out of the house, ”Rogers said.

After what happened, Rogers stressed that he did not think twice about running to the garage and taking a ladder. “You just hope someone does it for someone else, and that’s what I did “, he said.

For her part, Cranford Mayor Kathleen Miller Prunty told NBC New York: “No matter what the tragedy is, we are there. So we will embrace this family for the neighbors who are shocked. “

Fire investigators are still looking to determine the causes of the flames, but they speculate that it started on the first floor.

