EA Sports has released a pretty big patch for FIFA 22 – so big in fact, we’re just going to go over some of the highlights with you.

With Title Update 1, you will find that some changes have been made to FIFA Ultimate Team, such as a Division Rivals Progress update, the exit animation is now a bit later when opening or previewing a pack with an item As a starting player, Tifos can now be seen in the stadium while a match is on hiatus, and more.

There were also issues with Ultimate Team that were fixed. These include the FUT Champions Playoff post-match screen, the FUT Joe Cole hero player item, the Division Rivals main menu window, and the Playoff rewards screen. This is just a sample as the list of fixes is quite long.

In terms of gameplay, there has been a big change in goalkeepers in the form of a nerf. Apparently they were too good at their job and now they will no longer be as effective when shooting for the top corner kicks taken from inside the penalty area. This specifically applies to a situation where shots are made within 37 feet / 11.27 meters of the goalkeeper.

Speaking of goalkeepers, if you’re wondering which ones you should sign in Career mode, we’ve got you covered.

Along with the nerf to the Goalkeepers, the athletes got some love with new animations. These can occur when an archer is trying to save a shot very delicately. According to the notes, the change is intended to provide more authentic looking Goalie reactions and very slightly increases the effectiveness of Goalkeepers in saving this type of shot.

Other changes to the game include an improved frequency of player-controlled sliding blocks making contact with a moving ball, updated defense logic for players near the midline when defending a fast break, expanded the area where a reticle can be placed during free throws, Player Block will now be canceled in co-op after the blocked player makes a pass, or after his teammate passes to a different player, and is have applied changes to multiple instances of the improved referee logic.

The list of fixes includes that False Shot requests will no longer result in a pass, players with a skill move rating between one and three will now perform the bridge skill move when requesting an expert bridge skill move, the Hair will no longer appear fuzzy in games and replays, after catching the ball near the goal line and falling to the ground with it, the goalkeeper will no longer slide on the pitch, and more goalkeeper fixes have been applied.

Career mode now features a player growth button on the level up screen, and on the team selection screen in Player Career, the Expectations section of the board has been replaced with team formation.

Other career mode fixed issues include that the board goals no longer conflict with each other, the simulation of throws in the player’s career will no longer have a large number of performance warnings, the number of teams that can participate in the Cup Poland has been adjusted, the start of the A-League and Turkish Super Lig have been corrected, players generated by Create Your Club and youth players now receive random boots, and the team tackled some training drills showing incorrect descriptions .

With Volta Football, Arcade tournaments will now start with a minimum of two human players, the maximum amount of time a matchmaking search can last has been increased, the Driven Lob from Foot Tennis has been removed, some lines of text have been updated Through the UI, the lobby will no longer take forever to load once a game invite is accepted, goal celebrations can no longer be skipped, and Avatars will no longer get stuck near the edges of the field of play in the Disco Lava Volta Aracde party game.

Other issues with Pro Clubs, Kick-Off, audio, video were addressed and general fixes were made.

You can check out the full patch notes here.

Title update one is now available for PC on Origin and Steam, and via Stadia. It will be released for consoles at a later date.