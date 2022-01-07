

On January 17, 2022, the winners of The Best awards will be announced.

Photo: MIGUEL MEDINA / CHRISTOF STACHE / JOSEP LAGO / . / .

Lewandowski, after falling behind Messi in the Ballon d’Or, aspires to chain his second The Best in a row after signing a good year in which he managed to win the Bundesliga and the German Super Cup as well as signing 69 goals throughout a calendar year (2021). What’s more, surpassed the historic record of Gerd Müller after scoring 41 goals in the same Bundesliga season.

For its part, Messi aspires to snatch the title from the Polish striker and on his resume is the Copa América that he won with Argentina last summer. However, in his new stage at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), He has barely scored 6 goals and provided 4 assists in all the official matches of the current course.

Before, when he was still a member of Barcelona, ​​Messi presented even more attractive numbers in 2021. Thanks to them, with 25 league goals, he became the top scorer in the Spanish championship.

For his part, Mohamed Salah will not contribute titles with his team but on an individual level he was key in the correct season of Liverpool, which finished third in the Premier League, reached the fourth round in the League Cup and in the English Cup and reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League. In all, Salah scored 39 goals in a calendar year.

Former German Real Madrid and Juventus player Sami Khedira was in charge of naming the three candidates and gave his opinion on who he thinks should finally win the award.

“Lewandowski has had a spectacular year. Pulverized Muller’s record. But what are we going to say about Messi, who won the Copa América. Salah, with more than 30 goals in all competitions for Liverpool, and in three consecutive seasons has scored more than 21 goals. I would opt for Lewandowski, he is very professional and spectacular ”, he highlighted.

The Best female

In addition to Lewandowski, Salah and Messi, the Spanish women from Barcelona Jennifer Hermoso and Alexia Putellas will also compete for the women’s award, who will compete with the Australian from Chelsea Sam Kerr for the award.

In other categories, two other Spaniards will be candidates. In the best coach of a women’s team, Barcelona coach Lluís Cortés will compete against Emma Hayes (FA WSL) and Sarina Wiegman (England), while in the men’s, Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) will try to win against Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea ) and Roberto Mancini (Italy).

The Best award for best goalkeeper will be contested by Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain), Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) and Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich); In the women’s category, Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea), Christiane Endler (Olympique Lyon) and Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbé (Paris Saint-Germain) will fight for the same award.

In addition, the finalists for the Puskás award for best goal are Erik Lamela from Sevilla for his goal with Tottenham against Arsenal in the Premier League; Patrik Schick for the goal he scored with the Czech Republic against Scotland in the European Championship; and Mehdi Taremi, for the goal he celebrated with Porto against Chelsea in the Champions League.