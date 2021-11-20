

Estadio Akron in Guadalajara prior to the 2018 CONCACAF Champions League final between Chivas and Toronto FC.

Photo: Refugio Ruiz / .

The director of events and tournaments of FIFA, Colin Smith, highlighted this Friday the passion for soccer and the Akron stadium in Guadalajara, the third Mexican city that visits within the analysis to the joint candidacy with the United States and Canada to organize the 2026 World Cup.

In addition to Guadalajara, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) proposed to the Azteca stadium in Mexico City and the BBVA in Monterrey to host World Cup matches that will succeed Qatar 2022.

The FIFA delegation in charge of inspecting the different candidate cities to host the UNITED 2026 World Cup, headed by Colin Smith, FIFA competition and events director, visited the Azteca Stadium, also visited training camps and sites for fan fest. pic.twitter.com/A9HCA1qLwX – Jorge Lara Paredes (@JorgeLaraP) November 18, 2021

At the end of October, the FIFA mission examined the city of Monterrey and on Thursday he visited the capital of the country.

“We know what the city is and its passion for football. We found good facilities and a stadium with all conditions. It has been a pleasant experience for us since we arrived in Guadalajara on Thursday, ”Smith told reporters.

The FIFA mission that visited Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco, in western Mexico, evaluated the Akron stadium, home of Chivas de Guadalajara, as well as various aspects related to facilities, transport, distances, accommodation and communications.

“The presentation was complete and covered the expected aspects. Being the headquarters is not a matter of a single detail, but of the integration of the areas “he explained.

🎙 Colin Smith, Director of Competitions and Events of @fifacom_es: “Regarding the number of games in Guadalajara, the match schedule is actually a complicated exercise where there are many factors, that will be announced later.” pic.twitter.com/5lAAQGd5or – PressPort (@PressPortmx) November 19, 2021

In the following days, the Mexican authorities must resolve the observations received.

“In FIFA we are aware of what Mexico means to the world of football and this visit confirmed it, ”Smith said.

The proclamation of those responsible for the organization of the 2026 World Cup It will occur in the first quarter of next year.

