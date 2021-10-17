10/17/2021 at 3:36 AM CEST

.

The International Federation of Associated Soccer (FIFA) sanctioned Honduras for “discriminatory” conduct by some fans during home play against the United States, from the octagonal of the Concacaf for him Qatar 2022 World Cup, an official source in Tegucigalpa reported this Saturday.

The secretary of the National Autonomous Football Federation of Honduras (Fenafuth), José Ernesto Mejía, indicated that the country has been sanctioned by Fifa with $ 65,000, because of 50 or 60 people who uttered discriminatory phrases against US players at the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano, in San Pedro Sula, in northern Honduras.

The party, corresponding to the third date of the octagonal, which Honduras lost 4-1 against the United States, was played on September 8.

For the covid-19 pandemic to the stadium only about 18,000 spectators attended, among whom there were a few who chanted discriminatory phrases, said Mejía.

“Unfortunately we were notified that the (Honduran) Federation was sanctioned with a very strong financial fine of 65,000 dollars,” said the manager,

He added that due to the financial limitations of Fenafuth, the penalty imposed by Fifa represents “a fortune.”

Mejía stressed that fans with bad behavior in the stadium “They are doing serious damage to Honduran soccer,” reason why he made a call to them to rectify because the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium could be suspended for other games of the tie.

Fifa also determined that for the game against Panama, on November 12, of the seventh date, Fans will not be allowed on the popular north and south lines from the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium.

The body that governs world football has also opened a disciplinary file to Honduras for similar incidents registered in the same sports facility during the matches against Costa Rica (0-0), and Jamaica, which won 2-0, on October 7 and 13, respectively.

For the game against Panama, Honduras will have Colombian Hernán Darío “Bolillo” Gómez as coach, who was hired on Friday by Fenafuth, replacing Uruguayan Fabián Coito, due to poor results in the tie.

With intercourse, Honduras fell to the bottom of the octagonal, in which Mexico, Canada and El Salvador also compete.

Out of 18 possible points in six games, Honduras could only add three, balance of three draws and equal number of defeats.