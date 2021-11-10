11/10/2021 at 19:01 CET

FIFA will conclude the round of inspections of the candidate cities to host the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in Canada, the United States and Mexico, with a visit between November 17 and 22 to the cities of Edmonton and Toronto (Canada), Los Angeles (United States) and Mexico City and Guadalajara (Mexico).

During the visits, “which will follow the numerous conversations held virtually over the last two years”, the FIFA delegation will meet “with the representatives of the candidates and with local interest groups to comment on various aspects of the organization, including management of headquarters, infrastructure and sustainability, as well as commercial, legal and legacy matters. “

Likewise, as the International Football Federation explained in a statement, experts from FIFA “will inspect essential infrastructure, such as stadiums and training facilities, as well as possible venues to host the FIFA Fan Festival”.

Previously, FIFA had inspected in two rounds of visits the cities of Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston, Kansas City, Miami, Nashville, New York / New Jersey, Orlando, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC (United States), as well as Monterrey (Mexico), which also aspire to become World Cup venues.

Once the inspection visits are completed, a thorough evaluation will be carried out, with the intention that the selection process of the cities that will host the World Cup in 2026 ends “in the first or second quarter of 2022”.

On the other hand, FIFA announced on Wednesday the appointment of Peter Montopoli as Canada’s director of operations for the 2026 World Cup.

Montopoli has previously served as General Secretary of Canada Soccer for fourteen years and was Managing Director of the Local Organizing Committee for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Canada 2015 and Canadian Director of the Canada-United States-Mexico joint bid for the 2026 World Cup. .

jv / arh