01/06/2022

In 2021, 55 were killed worldwide. journalists and media workers, which is the lowest number of annual deaths in more than a decade, said Unesco on Thursday, which denounced that impunity for these crimes continues to be “widespread.”

“Once again, in 2021, too many journalists paid the ultimate price for exposing the truth. … The world needs independent and objective information more than ever. We must do more to ensure that those who work tirelessly to provide it can do so without fear. “said its CEO, Audrey Azoulay.

In mid December, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) had put the total number of journalists killed or who lost their lives in the exercise of their profession at 46 in 2021, the lowest number in 20 years, while the number of incarcerated reached a historical record, 488.

Of the 56 now registered by the Observatory of Murdered Journalists of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), two-thirds occurred in countries that do not suffer from armed conflict.

This shows, according to its balance, “the continuing risks journalists face in their daily reporting”, and turns the situation around in 2013, when two-thirds of the murders took place in countries in conflict.

Most of the deaths in 2021 occurred in just two regions: Asia-Pacific, with 23 murders, and Latin America and the Caribbean, with 14.

Unesco noted that impunity continues to be alarmingly widespread, because andl 87% of the murders of journalists perpetrated since 2006 remain unsolved.

Violence is also manifested in high rates of incarceration, physical assaults, intimidation and harassment, even when covering protests.

“Women journalists especially face a scandalous prevalence of online bullying “added the agency, which in a report published in April showed that almost three-quarters of the surveyed journalists had suffered online violence related to their work.

Unesco coordinates the United Nations Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity, who turns ten in 2022.

In addition to systematically condemning all murders of journalists and asking the authorities for a full investigation, it offers training to reporters and judicial actors, works with governments to develop supportive policies and laws, and sensitizes the world population.