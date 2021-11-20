Jamie Dornan is an Irish-born actor who is best known for his role as Christian Gray in the Fifty Shades of Gray film trilogy – 25%. In addition to this role that led him to world fame, he has participated in other films such as The Siege of Jadotville – 60%, Synchronic – 80% and Anthropoid – 66%, and recently it is said that their performance in Belfast – 89% is being considered to win an Academy Award. As we can see, Jamie didn’t get stuck on just one character and has continued to expand as an actor, and according to a new interview with The New York Times, the artist may be more than ready to take on a role as a superhero.

We also recommend: CODA: Eugenio Derbez is considered for the Oscars 2022 by US media

Maybe not many know, but some years ago, Jamie Dornan He had his sights on the role of Superman in Man of Steel – 55%, however Henry Cavill was the one who managed to stay with the character. In this recent interview, Dornan revealed that he never ruled out his intentions to play a superhero in the future, and that right now he remains firm with this statement, as he has revealed that he has already met with the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, with him which held a conversation about his potential addition to the MCU. The actor expressed that all this has led him to increase his motivation, and he said it with the following words:

I am more ambitious than ever. It’s like a necessity to deliver and provide something, just like a caveman: I must be successful for these precious little people. Also, since my father died, this extra fire has been lit within me, this new flame of wanting to succeed.

Perhaps part of the motivation and ambition to reach a superhero role has something to do with his friend, the actor who rose to fame starring in the twilight saga, Robert Pattinson, as Dornan confesses that from his point of view, Pattinson has managed his artistic career intelligently, going from acting in Twilight, to some highly successful independent films, to later return to major productions such as Tenet – 83% and his most recent project, The Batman. Dornan said a few words about this in the interview:

Also read: The worst movie franchises that have many fans

I’d be lying if I didn’t admit that I think Pattinson and his people have done things skillfully, everything he’s worked on since ‘Twilight’ has been really clever and beautifully crafted, and those movies wouldn’t have been funded by his name if they hadn’t I would have been in these other movies that made billions of dollars.

Perhaps Dornan is following in Pattinson’s footsteps, believing that his career has been well run and promising to do much more. Before being world famous, Jamie Dornan She started her career as a model for the fashion companies Levi Strauss & Co. and Calvin Klein, later she appeared on some television shows such as Habia una vez and The Fall – 85%.

Like his good friend, Dornan also made a huge leap to international fame with a series of romance films, which gave him the opportunity to appear in a few other films and now there is a chance that he will be nominated for an Oscar. If all goes well with Marvel, it is very possible that we will see Jamie Dornan in some role within the MCU.

Do not miss: Dakota Johnson hates “cancellation culture”, believes people deserve a second chance