Fans of MMAs can enjoy the best content in DAZN, the global live and on-demand sports streaming service. The platform offers from this weekend the series of events of UFC ‘Fight Island’, in addition to exclusive content on Spanish Joel alvarez, which will compete again on July 19 at ‘UFC Fight Night’.



‘UFC 251’ It will be the first date of ‘Fight Island’, the series of events organized by the MMAs circuit from Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. DAZN will offer the main card of the event this Sunday (04:00 h), with the confrontation between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal as a featured fight of the night. On this occasion, Usman will defend his welterweight champion belt for the second time against Masvidal, third in the ranking. The event can be followed live and on demand after its broadcast, with comments in Spanish.

The second date of ‘Fight Island’ will be the ‘UFC Fight Night’ on Thursday, July 16 (04:00 h), and will feature the confrontation between Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige at featherweight as the fight of the night. Kattar, who currently occupies the sixth position in the ranking, will face Ige, ranked eleventh and who comes with a streak of six consecutive victories.

Joel alvarez will put the Spanish accent on ‘Fight Island’. The Asturian, nicknamed ‘The Phenomenon’, will be measured at Joe duffy at the ‘UFC Fight Night’ event on July 19 (00:00), which can be followed live on DAZN. This will be Álvarez’s third fight in the UFC, after falling in his debut against Damir Ismagulov and achieving his first TKO victory against Danilo Belluardo. On the platform you can already enjoy reports such as ‘Joel Álvarez, trained for everything’ or ‘An island with a Spanish stamp’, in addition to being able to relive his first two fights in the UFC.

Álvarez shares his impressions with DAZN a few days after his return to competition, and points out that: “Work is the most important thing, in the end hard work beats talent and there is no more”. In addition, ‘El Fenómeno’ is sincere and admits to being: “A cold person, a very temperate person and I show it both in the moments before the fight and in the fight itself.” The complete interview with Álvarez, his coach and former fighter Enrique ‘Wasabi’ Marín can be enjoyed now on the platform.

DAZN users will be able to enjoy all this content live and on demand after it is broadcast. In addition, the platform also allows you to relive some of the best recent UFC fights such as ‘Poirier vs Hooker’, ‘Blaydes vs Volkov’ or ‘Nunes vs Spencer’, as well as from the space ‘McGregor Universe’. with special content about one of the most relevant figures in the history of MMAs.