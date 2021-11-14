Max Holloway and Yair Rodríguez were in charge of closing the UFC Vegas 42 card. The Hawaiian and the Mexican signed a spectacular performance during five rounds. The match immediately gets into the conversation for the best fight of the year.

These were the reactions of the fighters on Twitter after the battle between Holloway and Rodríguez:

This fight is awesome 🤩 # UFCVegas42 – Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) November 13, 2021

“This fight is amazing.”

Not gonna lie, Rodriguez more of a dog than I thought – Eryk Anders (@erykanders) November 13, 2021

“I’m not going to lie, Rodríguez has more dog in him than I thought.”

Yair heart of a champion – Belal Muhammad (@ bullyb170) November 13, 2021

“Yair heart of a champion.”

The MMA Gods are blessing us # UFCVegas42 @BlessedMMA and @panteraufc @ufc – Chris Leben (@ChrisLebenMMA) November 13, 2021

“The Gods of MMA are blessing us.”

Can we have 2 fights of the year? # UFCVegas42 @ufc – Chris Leben (@ChrisLebenMMA) November 13, 2021

“Can we have two fights of the year?”

This fight is insane # UFCVegas42 – Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) November 13, 2021

“This fight is crazy.”

Amazing fight 👏👏👏 – Belal Muhammad (@ bullyb170) November 13, 2021

“Incredible fight.”

That was an awesome fight !! – Funky (@Benaskren) November 13, 2021

“That was an amazing fight!”

WARRIORS !! The Martial Arts at its finest. @panteraufc Vs @BlessedMMA! 👏 👏 👏 # UFCVegas42 – Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) November 13, 2021

“WARRIORS! Martial Arts at its best. Yair Rodríguez vs. Max Holloway. “

I can sleep well after watching that! Max and Yair take a bow lads – Molly McCann (@MeatballMolly) November 13, 2021

“I can sleep well after seeing that! Max and Yair, take a bow, guys. “

What a fun fight wow thank you gentlemen 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 – GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) November 13, 2021

What a fun fight. Wow, thanks, gentlemen. “

What a fight !!! Absolute WAR !!! I got that for max. Me personally I’d have it 4-1, with round 1 being very close. But hands down max won that fight. Huge respect for Yair tho !! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 # UFCVegas42 – Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) November 13, 2021

“What a fight! Absolute war! I have it for Max. I personally would have it 4-1 with the first round very tight. But without a doubt Max won that fight. But huge respect for Yair! “

What a freaking fight! 25mins of absolute amazing display of martial arts. Rodriguez looked great after 2 years off but Max doing what Max does best !! The best is Blessed !! # UFCVegas42 – Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) November 13, 2021

What a tremendous fight! 25 minutes of an absolutely amazing display of martial arts. Rodriguez looked great after 2 years out, but Max did what Max does best! The best is Blessed! “

Great fight !! Very competitive… well done lads 👏 # UFCVegas42 – Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) November 13, 2021

“Great fight! Very competitive. Well done, guys. “

As is customary, Conor McGregor also reacted, although he deleted his post. The Irishman shared a video of himself walking in front of the TV as if he were the one facing Max Holloway.

Then he took up part of his statements from a few months ago in another publication that he also deleted. Conor’s tweet read:

“My record competing in mixed martial arts is 19 wins and one loss. I only count the knockouts. “

To which Max responded lapidary with a single word.

Undefeated. https://t.co/wfrJfYNLG9 – Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) November 13, 2021

“Unbeaten.”

Remember that en our YouTube channel we leave you the words of Max Holloway and Yair Rodríguez inside the octagon at the end of their spectacular fight.