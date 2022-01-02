

Eric Adams’ challenges with the NYPD and NY crime

The crime It’s shot in New York. That is a shouting truth, that although the former mayor of today Bill de Blasio denied, it will be part of the city that Eric Adams inherits as the biggest leader of the Big Apple.

In the streets the clamor of New Yorkers ‘on foot’ is that the new Municipal administration fight crime more effectively, curb the assaults, robberies, homicides and other crimes that have become a daily occurrence on the streets and the transportation system, such as gang killings and armed attacks on the Subway. But at the same time, there is no criminalization of communities vulnerable and turning the page from singling out Latinos and Blacks as the major criminal actors, as shown by the disproportionate numbers of arrests and incarcerations by authorities.

And having been a police officer for several years, and as an African American who claims to have experienced acts of police abuse as a young man, Eric Adams receives the City of New York with experience and knowledge on both sides of the scale, which it has defended as something that will give it a better handle in the fight against crime and accountability to bad uniforms for acts that violate their work.

And within his government program for the next four years, the Democratic leader has given his word that the recovery of security will be one of his great priorities, respecting the rights of New Yorkers.

“Today our city faces an unprecedented crisis that threatens to undo the gains we have made against crime. We cannot go back to a New York that is not safe for New Yorkers, especially our children. We will not go back to that ”, Adams assured.

An issue that already generates controversy

Adams is also against taking funds from the Police, an issue that will be one of the great “hot potatoes” that he will have to handle with the Municipal Council, which comes with a large presence of progressive councilors who advocate taking money from the Uniformada and transferring it to the communities.

“Our city faces an unprecedented crisis that threatens to undo the progress we have made against crime. Arrests for firearms, shootings and crimes motivated by prejudice on the rise; people do not feel safe in their homes or on the street ”, Adams acknowledges, who is a harsh critic of extreme postures. “As a police officer patrolling the streets in a bulletproof vest in the 1990s, I watched anarchy spread through our city, infecting communities with the same terrible speed as COVID-19.”

Adams has warned the need to support the NYPD, defend the commitment to justice so that it is “fair and safe”, prosecute crime, fight to end violence with firearms and strengthen ties between the Police and the communities, so that work is done in a key way and with greater trust, to keep neighborhoods safe.

For this, the president has ensured that he will promote the strategy of appointing police commanders in the barracks who represent their residents and know their communities, that is, if a neighborhood has a Latino majority, the police chief will be Latino.

Does the ‘Stop and Frisk’ return?

“We are facing a crisis of confidence in our Police (…) As an officer, I spoke out against racism in the NYPD and helped push for reforms, including the successful effort to stop the illegal use of ‘Stop and Frisk‘”Adds the Mayor, who when speaking of this police tactic, harshly criticized for being implemented disproportionately against blacks and Latinos in Mayor Bloomberg’s Office, has said that he will use it, but not with a racial profile, but as a tool to stop and question when there is any kind of suspicion or complaint.

New leaders of the City Council, as Alexa Aviles, not only oppose this practice and the abuse of authority by the uniformed, but they have also assured that the legislative body will fight for resources to be taken away from the Police and to move to support programs for neglected neighborhoods that face the attacks of armed violence.

“Our children, my children who are students of the public schools of New York City, deserve to be in a community that dignifies them, that invests in their promise,” said the councilor. “We must invest in our young people, not in the Police ”.

Other “hot potatoes” that the Adams Administration will have to deal with will be reform of the surety law, which defenders saw as an act of justice against the criminalization of poor communities, but others say it has become the trigger that has helped trigger crimes in the Big Apple, as well as the reactivation of the controversy NYPD Anti-Crime Unit, which was dismantled by De Blasio.

His mandate is just beginning, but with the desire that New York regain security and respect the rights of communities targeted and overseen in a discriminatory manner, the eyes of New Yorkers will not only be on the Mayor but on the new commissioner of the NYPD Keechant Sewell, who made history by being the first woman in office, and who seems to be clear about the beacon that should move that police force.

“We are at a pivotal moment in New York as our city faces the twin challenges of public safety and police accountability,” said the Commissioner mentioning the two norths that will govern the actions of the Police, where it has defended the importance of working together with the communities, with the correct training of the officers. “We will focus on violent crimes, with an emphasis on weapons. We will arrest violent criminals, take guns off the street, and then pick up cases to help keep them out. “