Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno tied in the first game, but the Mexican subdued the Brazilian in the second game – Photo: Jeff Bottari / .

Former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo traveled to Phoenix, Arizona to prepare well and try to regain the title that Brandon Moreno took from him in June. There, the Brazilian fighter was greeted by Henry Cejudo, a former champion in both flies and roosters in the UFC, and who is also an Olympic champion in wrestling.

Deiveson spoke about the experience of a full camp abroad, the association with Cejudo, the longing for his family, plans to move to the United States and the trilogy with Moreno, scheduled for January 22, 2022, at the UFC. 270.

“Thank God I was very well received by them. I identified a lot with Henry, with Eric Albarracin (wrestling coach), he is a team that welcomed me with open arms, I liked him a lot, without words for these guys, very good people, especially the owner of the gym, Dave (. ..). We arrived here and they gave us a house, everything that an athlete deserves to have, I have here. Weili (Zhang) is here too and she’s going to fight this week, so she’s traveling and I’m scheduled to fight, so it’s all directed at me. “, the Brazilian told the Combate channel.

“Here I feel like a true athlete. I’m breathing fight here. If I were in Belém, I confess that I would not be 100% concentrated as I am today. I can say that today I am focused, training, doing everything well. What I am looking for here is the belt, and you can be sure that I am working hard to get it », said ‘Deus Da Guerra’.

And he added in that sense: «Here they have many meetings, in the week we have about three meetings to talk about the fight, watch, comment on how we should make the strategy. This is the professional world in which I find myself today and I love it (…). It is totally different (to what was in Belém). The attention of the guys here is exceptional. We have a game planned with little chance of going wrong. “

Regarding his work with Cejudo, the Brazilian guarantees that the American has given him all his knowledge in grappling, his specialty. «In the morning, I have Eric Albarracin and Henry Cejudo who train with me. I am still in the process of the technical part, they are preparing my body to receive the strong training that is to come. And in the afternoon I pick up Maizena and Coelho for training more focused on jiu-jitsu and boxing (…) », said.

“We are very focused on technical work. Cejudo has transmitted his knowledge to me, he is a guy who trains me directly. I get along really well with him. He is an outstanding guy, very good people »revealed.

Deiveson also warns that Brandon Moreno will have an opponent not only technically prepared, but promises to make the Mexican pay for his betrayal of the Cejudo team. “The boys are training me to rip his head off”, Hill.

