10/28/2021 at 1:59 PM CEST

The Andalusian referee Jorge Figueroa Vazquez He will direct next Saturday the Barcelona-Alaves match of matchday 12 of LaLiga Santander. The Andalusian referee was promoted to the First Division in the 2020-2021 season and debuted at the Camp Nou in February of last year in which the Valencian. Juan Munuera Montero, for his part, the next day the clash between Real Sociedad and Athletic Club will whistle.

The Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed this Thursday the appointments for next weekend, in which the Basque Ricardo De Burgos Bengoechea Elche-Real Madrid, the Castilian-La Mancha will referee Javier Alberola Rojas Atlético de Madrid-Betis and the Andalusian Jose Luis Munuera Montero the Valencia-Villarreal.

== LaLiga Santander (Matchday 12)

. Elche – Real Madrid

Referee: Ricardo De Burgos Bengoechea (C. Vasco)

VAR: David Medié Jiménez (C. Catalán)

. Seville – Osasuna

Referee: Carlos Del Cerro Grande (C. Madrileño)

VAR: Xavier Estrada Fernández (C. Catalán)

. Valencia – Villarreal

Referee: José Luis Munuera Montero (C. Andaluz)

VAR: José Luis González González (C. Castellano-Leonés)

. Barcelona-Alaves

Referee: Jorge Figueroa Vázquez (C. Andaluz)

VAR: César Soto Grado (C. Riojano)

. Cadiz – Majorca

Referee: Valentín Pizarro Gómez (C. Madrileño)

VAR: Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz (C. Valenciano)

. Atlético de Madrid-Betis

Referee: Javier Alberola Rojas (C. Castellano-Manchego)

VAR: José Luis González González (C. Castellano-Leonés)

. Getafe – Espanyol

Referee: Alejandro Muñiz Ruiz (C. Gallego)

VAR: Alejandro Hernández Hernández (C. Las Palmas)

. Real Sociedad – Athletic Club

Referee: Juan Martínez Munuera (C. Valenciano)

VAR: Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva (C. Gallego)

. Rayo Vallecano – Celta de Vigo

Referee: Guillermo Cuadra Fernández (C. Balear)

VAR: David Medié Jiménez (C. Catalán)

. Levante – Granada

Referee: José María Sánchez Martínez (C. Murciano)

VAR: Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva (C. Gallego)

== LaLiga SmartBank (Matchday 13)

. Almeria – Leganés

Referee: Iosu Galech Apezteguia (C. Navarro)

VAR: Víctor Areces Franco (C. Asturiano)

. Real Sociedad B – Las Palmas

Referee: Dámaso Arcediano Monescillo (C. Castellano-Manchego)

VAR: Eduardo Prieto Iglesias (C. Navarro)

. Huesca – Amorebieta

Referee: Alejandro Quintero González (C. Andaluz)

VAR: Oliver De La Fuente Ramos (C. Castellano-Leonés)

. Lugo – Sporting de Gijón

Referee: David Gálvez Rascón (C. Madrileño)

VAR: Daniel Ocón Arráiz (C. Riojano)

. Cartagena – Ponferradina

Referee: Javier Iglesias Villanueva (C. Gallego)

VAR: Víctor Areces Franco (C. Asturiano)

. Fuenlabrada – Girona

Referee: Aitor Gorostegui Fernández (C. Vasco)

VAR: Iñaki Vicandi Garrido (C. Vasco)

. Oviedo – Malaga

Referee: Saúl Ais Reig (C. Valenciano)

VAR: David Pérez Pallas (C. Gallego)

. Valladolid – Eibar

Referee: Francisco Hernández Maeso (C. Extremeño)

VAR: Daniel Ocón Arráiz (C. Riojano)

. Zaragoza – Mirandés

Referee: Gorka Sagués Oscoz (C. Vasco)

VAR: Juan Luis Pulido Santana (C. Las Palmas)

. Alcorcón – Ibiza

Referee: Víctor García Verdura (C. Catalán)

VAR: Iñaki Vicandi Garrido (C. Vasco)

. Tenerife – Burgos

Referee: José Antonio López Toca (C. Cantabro)

VAR: Luis Mario Milla Alvendiz (C. Andaluz).