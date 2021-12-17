Key facts:

Luis Corrons, an antivirus specialist, believes that ransomware attacks will increase in 2022.

Corrons warns of a new form of cyber attacks through audio.

During the pandemic, hackers increased the number of cyber attacks. In Mexico, ransomware attacks increased 127% in the first 5 months of 2021, compared to the last 5 months of 2020. This is shown by a study by Avast Software

According to Luis Corrons, security evangelist at Avast Software, ransomware attacks will continue to increase, not just in that nation, but globally.

These types of attacks are based on the hijacking of information from the victim directly on their device. In order for it to regain access to your data, hackers demand to cancel a certain amount, usually in bitcoins (BTC) or monero (XMR), under the promise that, once the payment is made, the attacker will release the data.

“Globally we compared the first months of 2021 with the second part of 2020 to see how it was evolving and we saw that there was an increase of 38%,” said the specialist in an interview with Forbes magazine.

According to Corrons, that increase will be driven by the increased use of cryptocurrencies. It suggests that by 2022 malware that will target computers to steal bitcoin and ether (ETH), Ethereum’s native currency, will grow.

Borderless attacks to steal bitcoin

Corrons also exposed that both bitcoin and the rest of the cryptocurrencies are sought through ransomware attacks “without geographical limit”, so he recommends the use of hardware wallets. These are physical devices that house the private key of the associated accounts offline, allowing transactions to be signed without exposing the seed or private key.

In addition to Mexico, countries such as the United States or Spain, they have also been the victims of ransomware attacks. In fact, the US government established measures, about four months ago, to sanction people and companies that pay ransoms in cryptocurrencies arising from these types of attacks.

Cyber ​​attacks with fake audios

Corrons, who has been working in the security industry for more than 20 years, specifically in the field of antivirus, in addition to explaining the subject of ransomware attacks, also warned about the novelty in cyberattacks that are carried out through fake audios .

This method works using the voice of real people to impersonate them and thus specify the scams.

At this time that we are where many of us continue to work from home and audio is used more in face-to-face conversations, we believe that these types of scams are going to increase. Luis Corrons, computer security specialist.

However, he notes that this modality will not be used in a massive way, Rather, it will be more aimed at companies “where you can try to deceive an employee or an accountant of the company, posing as a CEO to convince him to make a money transfer,” he added.

Corrons concludes with a security tip: According to him, the best way to take care of funds is by keeping applications and programs up-to-date, with two-factor activation, and continually changing passwords.