Spanish audiophiles are in luck: the M17, FiiO’s new flagship in compact hi-fi players, has arrived. Attention to its internal components.

In early 2021, FiiO introduced its latest flagship music player, the FiiO M17; It is already commercially available directly in Spain through Zococity. This new Hi-Res device will not be a replacement for the current lineup, rather it has been designed to be a strong mainstay in FiiO’s line of Android music players.

The FiiO M17 is more of a portable power supply equipped with a dual ES9038Pro DAC chipset and desktop grade THX AAA-788 amplifier module, a 5.99 ″ Full HD 1080P LCD screen and many more advanced features.

Super powerful

It is designed for Hi-Res sound enthusiasts who demand the utmost perfection in every detail of their music. It features a powerful ES9038Pro dual DAC chipset, it is a 32-bit chip that offers high-resolution audio signal decoding support for both PCM and native DSD decoding.

The FiiO M17 is capable of tripling the output power of the M15 through its balanced connection (3W @ 32Ω vs 0.8W @ 32Ω), which is possible thanks to the implementation of a pair of THXAAA-788 + amplifier modules. . Additionally, users can select between low, medium, high, headphone, or super headphone modes, depending on the headphones connected. On paper, the amplification module developed jointly by THX and FiiO ensures that increased power output capacity does not compromise the low distortion levels expected from a hi-fi product, with a lower THD + N ratio. at 1% in all modes.

With its high-end components, the FiiO M17 is tuned to provide tremendously powerful output. The device has an output power of up to 3,000 mW per channel in Bal out. It has a spectacular 16 dB gain level in over-ear headphone mode.

Latest Android 10 OS and Snapdragon SOC

The FiiO M17 features a premium Snapdragon 660 SoC that is paired with 4GB of RAM for blazing-fast performance. The player comes loaded with an open Android 10 operating system, which allows its users to explore countless multimedia applications available on the Play Store.

