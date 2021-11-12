After a great performance at the beginning of the year, now the price of Filecoin is making a deep correction from which it cannot take off, and the scam in which this cryptocurrency is being involved seems to want to create more problems for the price.

At the time of writing FIL is trading at $ 62.99, losing 7.28% in the last 24 hours. Its market capitalization is $ 7,961 million, and it is ranked 28th in the crypto online rankings.

Last week, the Feng Xian County Public Security Bureau, China, arrested 31 people belonging to the Star Alliance Network MLM (IPFS Union) company, and seized about 400 million yuan ($ 63 million) equivalent in Filecoin and other virtual currencies.

The IPFS later issued a statement to ensure that the funds and arrests are not related to the business of the company, and already most of the members have resumed their work as normal, although they will be fully back when the investigation is complete.

IPFS is one of the largest crypto mining companies within the Filecoin network.

The price reacted quickly in a negative way, and even yesterday fear again exerted pressure, causing a daily low of $ 56.86, however, much of the fall has already been eliminated.

Breaking: 31 people from one of the world’s largest Filecoin company Star Alliance (星际 联盟) were arrested by local police. The seized FIL and other cryptocurrencies were worth 80 million US dollars. The reason is suspected of MLM. https://t.co/1K5MxqZPlr pic.twitter.com/V7rN2OEIkw – Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) November 6, 2021

Could the alleged scam keep dragging the price of Filecoin lower?

The news at the moment is not doing more than prolonging a lateral period that has already been developing for a week.

Unlike many other cryptocurrencies, Filecoin has the last 2 months falling, albeit with a rather weak bearish force.

Now the news of the scam in which Filecoin is being involved, is again exerting downward pressure, but for the moment it is not worrisome.

On the weekly chart we see the price closing in a small range with resistance at $ 69.82 and support at $ 55.75. As long as the support level holds, the bulls shouldn’t worry.

A dominant bullish direction is still in place, thanks to ever higher lows.

If FIL manages to break through the immediate resistance, we will see a resumption of the previous trend, which could well drive the price significantly higher in the near future. The next relevant resistance is at $ 113.71.

Filecoin technical analysis, as the cryptocurrency gets caught up in a possible scam. Source: TradingView.

Daily chart

In the time frame with candles for days, we do see with clarity the strong downward pressure of the last hours as a result of the presumption of scam, and that it still continues to generate a significant risk for Filecoin.

However, the strong rejection of low prices tells us that there is not much determination to continue falling. Buying pressure above the immediate support zone is defending FIL, and we may see a bullish resumption from the current point.

To confirm that the bulls are regaining control in the short term, the resistance at $ 67.63 must be broken.

All our publications are informative in nature, so in no case should they be followed as investment advice.

