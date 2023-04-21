Filipina model turns on the nets with this hot Bunny Bulma cosplay

In Dragon Ball episode 29, anime fans from Toei Animation and Akira Toriyama were surprised by a new appearance: Bunny Bulma. Goku’s best friend disguised herself as a bunny girl to attract the attention of the men from Jingle City and get information about the Dragon Balls.

Bulma didn’t hold back and let her curves speak for themselves. However, her plan fell apart when the men fled in terror at the sight of Yamcha and Puar. It seems that the presence of these characters scared more than Bunny Bulma’s own costume.

Bunny Bulma didn’t give up and tried again in episode 30. This time, she decided to take her strategy to the next level and wore a blonde wig to add an extra touch of glamour. Although her efforts did not yield the desired results, this version has become an iconic character in the series and her bunny outfit has been imitated by plenty of cosplayers.

It is important to note that Bunny Bulma is typical of the anime. This interpretation does not exist in the manga that at that time, the beginning of the series, was written and illustrated by Akira Toriyama.

The cosplayer who has brought Bunny Bulma back is a Filipina known in the networks as @Rikkaxroseaccording to review Atomix. Each of the details of Goku’s best friend’s bunny outfit was displayed in one of her posts that she turned on to her followers on her Instagram account.