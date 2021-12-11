It is no secret to anyone that smells play a very important role in each season of the year, or even send you to some stage, or person that has marked the life of each person.

And it is that the Christmas season is one of those that is most characterized by aromas, because on some occasions even many products are already sold with the assumption “christmas scent”.

Just in the last month of the year, people sharpen this sensitivity to certain sensory impulses, because in truth they consider it very important to have certain aromas in the environment.

And is that each of the times of the year are characterized by certain aromas that undoubtedly become essential on certain dates, for example, the marigold flowers It is the scent par excellence of the Day of the Dead.

Spring is characterized by floral aromas or vanilla; However, very few know what the scent of Christmas is, and here we tell you how to scent your home without the need to use chemicals.

Believe it or not, Christmas has a scent and here we tell you what it is. Photo: .

Flowers, plants and trees with “Christmas scent”

From decorations to lights are some of the signs that Christmas has arrived, since warmth is the main feeling of togetherness and “home warmth”.

It should be noted that there are some particular aromas of this December season and they are: cinnamon, apple and pine.

It should be noted that these aromas are already sold in some flavorings, but many people have decided to do it in a natural way, and here we tell you what nature gives you those aromas.

Within the group of trees, the first of them and, the most recommended, is the fir, mainly if you want to place a characteristic Christmas pine, as it gives a woody aroma with a fresh touch of lemon.

The ideal tree to decorate every home at Christmas time. Photo: Portal PlantaMer

These types of trees offer home warmth, tranquility, relaxation and also to achieve a much purer air; However, if you are looking for a smaller one, the orange, grapefruit, mandarin or lemon tree is ideal.

These types of trees give a fresh and pleasant atmosphere in each home, because according to the experts it helps to improve the mood and warmth of each house.

One of the most representative fruits of these December holidays. Photo: Twitter.

Within the world of plants, rosemary will undoubtedly help reduce the tension of some spaces, as it is usually one of the most used fragrances in the due season.

It is worth mentioning that this aroma is quite intense and a bit harsh and with notes that get “itchy”, so you should be careful with the amounts you put in your home.

The rosemary is very characteristic of these dates. Photo: ..

While ginger is also a quite pleasant aroma, as it is characterized by creating the same fresh and relaxing effect of other times but with that homelike warmth.

You can also resort to chamomile or the cinnamon tree, as they are also infallible scents and allies to achieve scent in accordance with the season.

Teas are also characteristic of this time of year. Photo: ..

