Teckin sockets can be controlled with a mobile application, Alexa, Google and also have an electricity consumption monitor.

Since this past summer, the rise in the price of electricity has left many people shaking because of the bills that are reaching homes. And although prices are expected to fall by 2022, we have realized how important it is to have products turned off or to control electricity consumption.

That’s why smart plugs are such good accessories, practically allies, when it comes to keeping energy consumption at bay.

That’s why right now you can buy a pack of 4 Teckin smart plugs with consumption monitor on sale for only 29.99 euros.

These smart plugs are compact and allow various functions, such as remote programming or activation. They also measure electricity consumption in real time.

The trick is to go to your Amazon page and apply the coupon of 10 euros discount that you will find under its price.

Not only this pack of 4 plugs, if you only need a pair you can also take them on sale. You can buy this pack for 14.99 euros. In the same way as the other offer, you will also have to apply the 5 euro discount coupon which is under its price.

You can control the on and off from your application, in addition to creating schedules in which you want them to turn on and off automatically. You can also add them to Alexa or Google Home to control them with your voice.

The advantages of smart plugs is that they consume practically nothing while not in use and you have the control of your appliances or devices. For example, you can connect it to a coffee maker, a fan, an electric radiator, a lamp or whatever product you have plugged in now.

Visualizing in a graph the energy consumption peaks of a product, which even when switched off could be consuming energy, will allow you save money on your electricity bill.

Take advantage of this offer because for less than 30 euros you have 4 smart plugs with WiFi, compatible with Alexa and also with an energy consumption monitor.

get it on Amazon with free and fast shipping if you sign up for Prime.

