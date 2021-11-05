11/05/2021 at 10:44 CET

The average price of a liter of gasoline chain nine consecutive weeks of promotions after rising 0.53% in the last seven days and stand at 1,505 euros, its highest level since the end of February 2013, according to data from the Oil Bulletin of the European Union.

The same goes for the average price of a liter of diesel, which also accumulates nine consecutive weeks of increases after increasing by 0.58% and standing at 1.381 euros, making its price the highest since mid-September 2013.

With these spikes in the price of fuel, filling the tank this week is 31.44% more expensive than a year ago in the case of gasoline and 35.79% higher in the case of diesel.

Of the 43 weeks that have elapsed in 2021, only in five of them the price of gasoline and diesel has fallen in relation to the previous week.

Fill the deposit, 20 euros more expensive

With these rises, filling an average fuel tank of 55 liters now costs 82.78 euros, almost 20 euros more than a year ago, while in the case of refueling with diesel amounts to 75.96 euros, that is, 20 euros more than in the same week of November 2020.

Before last Easter, both fuels had already recovered their pre-Covid levels. So far this year, the average price of a liter of gasoline has risen by 27.11%, while that of diesel has risen by 29.19%.

Despite these levels, the price of 95 unleaded gasoline is in Spain below the average of the European Union, located at 1.65 euros per liter, and the euro zone, with an average price of 1.706 euros.

In the case of diesel, something similar happens, since the price in the EU is 1.507 and 1.53 in the euro zone.

The lower level of final prices with respect to neighboring countries is due to the fact that Spain, despite VAT increases, higher taxes and levies on biodiesel, continues to have a lower tax burden, in general, than the average community.