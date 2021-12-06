Updated on Monday, December 6, 2021 – 10:22

The progressive increases in the price of electricity, butane and fuel continue to translate into a significant increase in the CPI

The unstoppable rise in the price of energy is felt in many other aspects of consumers’ daily lives, for example, in the shopping cart. The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) confirms the large increases that many foods have experienced in the last 6 months. Filling the car is getting more and more expensive.

The latest data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) have reflected that the increases are a reality: the housing item has risen more than 18%, and so has that of transport (which remains for now in 10.8%). But the hospitality industry (2.5%) and feeding (3%).

The OCU has spent several months studying the evolution of the prices of products that make up the shopping basket. Specifically, the organization has analyzed the cprice behavior in the last 6 months from a selection of 23 commodities food of all categories, meat, fruits, vegetables, beverages, dairy, packaged food, drugs and hygiene in 14 chains national level. With Christmas just around the corner, a shopping basket going up every day augurs a more than important rise for the pockets of the Spaniards.

The OCU study shows evident inflationary trends in some products. “In very few products the price drops are relevant and their amount tends to be lower than the increases,” says the organization.

The organization warns, for example, of the rise in basic products such as margarine or pasta (they have risen more than 20%), milk, eggs or veal (which have risen more than 10%), chicken or the lamb.

Of the 23 products monitored by the OCU, only shaving foam and Golden apples (-3.1%) and carrots (-9.9%) have dropped in price, but in general the rise of the shopping basket is a reality.

Price evolution of 23 basic products

Carrots: -9.9% (Price in November: 0.66)Golden apples: 1 kg: -3.1% (1.57)La Toja, classic shaving foam: -3.1% (2.27)Onions, 1 kg approx: -1.8% (1.14)Mahou five-star beer, can: -1.2% (0.67)KH-7, grease remover: -1.1% (3.13)Pork tenderloin: -1.0% (6.76)Whole rabbit: -0.7% (6.04)Bimbo sandwich, family sliced ​​bread: -0.3% (1.80)Iceberg lettuce: -0.3% (0.82)Ruffles, wavy fries: 0.2% (1.31)Sunflower oil: 0.5% (1.38)Chicken breast fillets: 0.9% (6.88)SOS rice: 1.3% (1.53)Lamb chops (recental): 2.5% (16.26)Coca Cola: 5.2% (2.01)Polo liquor, toothpaste and elixir 75 ml: 5.3% (1.90)Whole chicken: 8.3% (2.93)Eggs M: 10.5% (1.45)Pascual milk, whole uht.: 13.8% (0.92)Tenderloin (low) of veal or entrecote: 18.8% (19.75)Rooster Macaroni (6 feathers): 20.4% (1.17)Tulipn margarine: 21.2% (2)

“It is This upward trend is expected to continue as long as energy and fuel prices remain at these high levels. In addition, it runs the risk of generalization to other products, “they say from the OCU.

Faced with this increase in the prices of the shopping cart, the OCU recommends choosing season products, which usually have the lowest prices and choose to buy in establishments with the best price level: “choose one of the cheapest supermarkets of each locality can be translated in an important saving “.

