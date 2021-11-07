“Black Panther 2”: They temporarily suspend their recordings | Instagram

Recently it has been revealed that the “Black Panther 2” movie recordings have been suspended apparently only for a time, due to an incident that happened to one of the celebrities on the set.

The release date of “Wakanda Forever” directed by Ryan Coogler, is currently set for November 11, 2022, however, this could perhaps change.

That’s right, production of “Black Panther: Wakanda forever”, the sequel The blockbuster Marvel film has been suspended to allow actress Letitia Wright to recover from an injury she sustained on set over the summer.

The actress of “Black Panther”, the 2018 movie of the year that became famous for having a black superhero as its protagonist for the first time, turned out wound recording a stunt sequence in Boston in August.

It should be noted that the injury, which was said to be minor, should not affect the production schedule, according to specialized publications Variety and Hollywood Insider.

Letitia has been convalescing in London since September after the injuries she suffered on the set of ‘Black Panther 2’ and she expects to return to work in early 2022, “the actress’s representatives said in a statement.

The character of the actress must assume an even more important role in this sequel, after the death last year from cancer of Chadwick Boseman, the protagonist of the film.

Nominated for seven Oscars, including best picture, “Black Panther” grossed $ 1.3 billion worldwide.

During the month of August, Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri in Black panther, had to be admitted to a hospital in Boston, where the recording of the Marvel movie is taking place.

It was revealed that the 27-year-old actress suffered various injuries and injuries while executing a scene on a platform in the filming of the Black Panther sequel, considered one of Marvel’s most successful productions.

On the other hand, a Marvel spokesperson announced the accident and hospitalization of Letitia Wright and confirmed that it is likely that the actress will be discharged shortly and can rejoin the film recordings.