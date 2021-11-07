

Letitia Wright attends the world premiere of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: Jesse Grant / .

The sequel to ‘Black Panther’ is still a mystery and everything seems to indicate that it will take much longer to reach theaters. With the death of actor Chadwick Boseman in August 2020, the vacancy on who should take the reins of the king of Wakanda still remains unknown, mainly because both the character of Shuri as Killmonger are prime candidates for the lead role.

Later, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe received the unfortunate news in August this year when the British actress of Guyanese origin Letitia wright, who played Shuri in the first installment of ‘Black Panther’, suffered an injury on set while filming a scene with a stunt team on a platform in Boston, USA.

This unforeseen event made ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ recordings to be suspended until next year; However, the production will have a chance to shoot the required scenes until November 22, 2021, as the film’s director Ryan Coogler and his production team they are still filming various scenes in the United States, specifically in the city of Atlanta due to the Letitia Wright incident.

Likewise, the 28-year-old actress is in London recovering from her injury and her representatives shared a statement to the Variety website where they explain in more detail the health condition of the Shuri interpreter. “Letitia has been recovering in London since September from injuries sustained on the set of ‘Black Panther 2’ and she is looking forward to returning to work in early 2022. Letitia kindly asks to be kept in your prayers, ”the statement said.

It should be remembered that Letitia Wright starred in a controversy months before she suffered the injury on the set at the risk of being fired from the cast of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ for not having been vaccinated against Covid-19, because according to statements by the actress at that time, she did not agree with the vaccines and made the decision not to apply them. If all goes well, the filming of the second installment of ‘Black Panther’ could begin again at the beginning of next year and it would not affect at all its release in cinemas, whose release date is scheduled for on November 11, 2022.

